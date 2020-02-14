Capacitance Meter Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2028

A capacitance meter is a high-speed precision equipment used for measuring the capacitance of a semiconductor device or a passive component for quality assurance in manufacturing facilities or repair maintenance shops. Moreover, they are also used in laboratories for educational purposes. Capacitance meter has multiple digits LCD display with over 200 hours battery life. Capacitance meters are widely used in large production lines of electrical and electronic components. They are available for testing a wide range of frequencies; from 1 Hz to over 1 MHz, and 1 kHz capacitance meters are generally used for measurement of film or ceramic capacitors. Capacitance meters are employed for various applications including, component troubleshooting, testing, component assembling, component sorting, and quality control. Capacitance meters are either portable or stationary type.

Capacitance Meter: Market Drivers and Challenges

Testing equipment, such as capacitance meter, are prerequisite in the electrical and electronics industry to ensure the standards and control the integrity of any chip assembly. The global electronic and electronics industry is kind of a foundation for rest of the industry, hence, it is anticipated to have a significant growth during the projected period, which in turn, is expected to drive the demand for capacitance meters. Electronics industry is the potential consumer that require the services provided by the testing companies to test their electrical or electronic equipment, thus, it is stipulated that the capacitance meters will be procured in high volume for this industry, thereby augmenting the market growth of capacitance meter over the forecast period.

Further, despite a 6% decline in government spending in 2017, the total spending on electricity generation and supply were US$ 750 billion, and it is expected that investment for effective and efficient transmission and distribution will continue to increase to meet the rising demand across the world. These projects are supposed to support the state electric boards (SEBs) to provide better power supply to rural and urban areas of the region or countries. These funding or investments will increase the demand for electrical components, and in turn, will drive the capacitance meter market in coming years. The emerging trend of miniaturization of electronic devices, such as laptops and LCDs, is anticipated to attribute towards the growth of the capacitance meter market. Further, numerous stringent government standards have been established for the employment of testing equipment, which in turn, will augment the growth of the capacitance meter market during the forecast period.

Capacitance Meter: Market Segmentation

On the basis of method of measurement, the global capacitance meter market can be segmented into the following:

Bridge Capacitance Meters

Non Bridge Capacitance Meters

On the basis of product type, the global capacitance meter market can be segmented into the following:

Portable

Stationary

On the basis of frequency, the global capacitance meter market can be segmented into the following:

Below 500 Hz

Between 500 to 1 kHz

Between 1-100 Khz

Above 100 Khz

On the basis of application, the global capacitance meter market can be segmented into the following:

Capacitive Component Troubleshooting

Electronic Assembly

Component Sorting

Quality Control

Capacitance Meter: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global capacitance meter market identified across the value chain include:

ABB

Fluke Corporation

Keysight Technologies

B&K Precision Corporation

PROMAX ELECTRONICA S.L

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

SHANGHAI YIHUA V&A INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.

Tecpel Co., Ltd.

TES Electrical Electronic Corp.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.

FLIR Systems

Capacitance Meter: Regional Market Outlook

The governments of various countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, have planned to increase their funding for various projects related to electrification, such as transmission and distribution, railway electrification and urbanization, among others. In the recent past, the electronics industry in Europe is growing significantly. In Western Europe, Germany is a prominent manufacturer of electronic goods. Thus the region is anticipated to have an above the industry standard growth. North America being the prominent region for the electronics industry, is estimated to hold a notable market share in the capacitance meter market. China, the hub of electronic and electrical manufacturing, will continue to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period.

The capacitance meter research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the capacitance meter market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The capacitance meter research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.