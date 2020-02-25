The report studies the “Canned Motor Pumps Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2026. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Canned Motor Pumps Market Key Insights and Opportunities Expected to Grow Till 2026”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

Request Free Sample Report Here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=382

The global market for canned motor pumps is slated to register a splendid growth during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Nearly US$ 4,800 Mn worth of canned motor pumps are estimated to be sold around the world by 2026-end. In addition, volume sales of canned motor pumps are forecast to exceed 7,000 Mn units by 2026-end.

Canned motor pumps are advanced centrifugal pumps with an electric motor hermetically-sealed and mounted on a single shaft, which in turn eliminates the requirement for mechanical seals. The entire rotating assembly of canned motor pumps is immersed in liquid, with motor stator and rotor isolated from pumped liquid by using a corrosion-resistant non-magnetic sleeve and liner.

Petrol’s energy density makes it an imperative raw material in every combustible, and an irreplaceable raw material utilized in petrochemical industries for manufacturing a wide range of everyday life products. However, the environmental impact including leaks from petroleum extractions, carbon dioxide emissions and degassing effects of petrol has become a major concern among regulatory authorities. Environmental sensibilisation has resulted into enforcement of standards with regard to petrochemical installations based on severe security and health protection requirements. Canned motor pumps that are leak-proof contribute significantly to respect of such specifications, thereby witnessing huge demand in the petrochemical industries.

Browse Full report with TOC: https://www.factmr.com/report/382/canned-motor-pumps-market

Abundant availability of resources and manpower at low cost in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan has made the region most remunerative for the canned motor pumps market. Asian manufacturers are continuously focusing on product differentiation and selling their products at competitive prices. Moreover various international vendors are outsourcing their production of canned motor pumps to APEJ in a bid to leverage from the low-cost manufacturing facilities. In terms of revenues as well as volume sales, APEJ will lead the global canned motor pumps market during the forecast period, trailed by Europe and North America.

Small capacity canned motor pumps will continue to account for the largest revenue share of the market, with sales forecast to exceed 3,000 Mn units by 2026-end. Demand for medium and high capacity canned motor pumps will also remain significant over the forecast period.

Key Research Findings from Fact. MR’s Report

Canned motor pumps will continue to seek the largest end-use in the chemical industry, in terms of revenues, followed by waste & wastewater industry

Reverse circulation pumps will remain the most lucrative product in the global canned motor pumps market, succeeded by multistage pumps

Competition Tracking

Fact. MR’s report has identified prominent companies contributing to the market expansion significantly. These companies include Subaru Corporation, Ryobi Limited, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Hyundai Motor Company, Champion Power Equipment, Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=382

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/