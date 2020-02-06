Canned Fruits Emerging Market Growth | Trends | Industry Analysis

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Canned Fruits Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Canned fruits are favored by consumers in recent year due to that it is on par nutritionally with their fresh or frozen counterparts. For some produce, the nutrition in canned foods is even greater.

Fruits are sealed into air-tight cans or glass jars, thus preserving the original nutritional factors intact for more than 3 years. Most of the countries that import canned fruits do so because they are available throughout the year and not only during seasonal production. Also, they keep their fragrance and flavor for a long time.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce canned fruit product, mainly concentrating in USA, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. The main market players are ConAgra Foods, Dole Food Company, H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Ardo, Conserve, Gulong Food, Kangfa Foods and Shandong Xiangtiantian, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions. in2016, the consumptions market share of USA is 34.60%. The second major consumptions region is Europe with 25.69% share in 2016.

Canned fruit can be classified as five major types by the kinds of fresh fruit: canned peaches, canned mandarin oranges, canned pineapple and canned pears. Canned mandarin oranges are the main export commodities in China. Canned peaches are quite popular in North America and Europe. In 2016, the production volume market share is up to 44.52%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Canned Fruits market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6850 million by 2024, from US$ 5010 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Canned Fruits business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Canned Peaches

Canned Mandarin Oranges

Canned Pineapple

Canned Pears

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

<20 Year Old

20-40 Year Old

40-50 Year Old

>50 Year Old

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food Company

J. Heinz

Seneca Foods

Rhodes Food Group

Ardo

Conserve

Del Monte

CHB Group

Musselmans

Reese

SunOpta

Tropical Food Industries

Kronos SA

Gulong Food

Kangfa Foods

Shandong Xiangtiantian

Yiguan

Shandong Wanlilai

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Canned Fruits consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Canned Fruits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Canned Fruits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Canned Fruits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Canned Fruits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

