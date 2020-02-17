Cannabis Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Cannabis Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cannabis Packaging market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
The cannabis industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some cannabis-infused products already look strikingly similar to existing consumer products. In addition to ‘flower’ which is the smokable leaf that most people usually associate with cannabis, there are many cannabis-infused products that range from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrates such as pills and oils, and beverages.
One of the major drivers for this market is the growing cannabis sales market. The North American cannabis market posted a revenue of $6700 million in 2016, marking about 30% increase from the 2015 figures. Cannabis sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $8900 million in 2021. In the case of the cannabis boom, legalization is bringing new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use was legal before 2016, with the consumer spending on cannabis about 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized cannabis in some form on the Election Day. The sudden popularity of alternative ingestion techniques, such as weed-laced topical sprays and edibles fueled the growth of the growing cannabis market in North America, thereby subsequently boosting the cannabis packaging market in North America.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Kush Bottles
Maple Leaf Green World
J.L.Clark
KAYA CANNABIS
Lexaria Bioscience
…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Use
Recreational Use
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Cannabis Packaging
1.1 Cannabis Packaging Market Overview
1.1.1 Cannabis Packaging Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Cannabis Packaging Market by Type
1.3.1 Rigid Packaging
1.3.2 Flexible Packaging
1.4 Cannabis Packaging Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Medical Use
1.4.2 Recreational Use
1.4.3 Others
2 Global Cannabis Packaging Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cannabis Packaging Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Kush Bottles
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Maple Leaf Green World
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 J.L.Clark
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 KAYA CANNABIS
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Lexaria Bioscience
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
4 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Cannabis Packaging in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cannabis Packaging
5 United States Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook
7 China Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook
10 India Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Cannabis Packaging Market Dynamics
12.1 Cannabis Packaging Market Opportunities
12.2 Cannabis Packaging Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Cannabis Packaging Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Cannabis Packaging Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
