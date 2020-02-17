Cannabis Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Cannabis Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cannabis Packaging market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The cannabis industry in North America is like other legal consumer goods industries, such as food, tobacco or alcohol. Some cannabis-infused products already look strikingly similar to existing consumer products. In addition to ‘flower’ which is the smokable leaf that most people usually associate with cannabis, there are many cannabis-infused products that range from edibles such as snacks and meals, to concentrates such as pills and oils, and beverages.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing cannabis sales market. The North American cannabis market posted a revenue of $6700 million in 2016, marking about 30% increase from the 2015 figures. Cannabis sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.40% during the forecast period when the North American market is expected to reach $8900 million in 2021. In the case of the cannabis boom, legalization is bringing new users to the market. In Colorado, Washington, and Oregon, recreational use was legal before 2016, with the consumer spending on cannabis about 62% during 2015-2016. Seven US states legalized cannabis in some form on the Election Day. The sudden popularity of alternative ingestion techniques, such as weed-laced topical sprays and edibles fueled the growth of the growing cannabis market in North America, thereby subsequently boosting the cannabis packaging market in North America.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289981-global-cannabis-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Kush Bottles

Maple Leaf Green World

J.L.Clark

KAYA CANNABIS

Lexaria Bioscience

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Use

Recreational Use

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3289981-global-cannabis-packaging-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Cannabis Packaging

1.1 Cannabis Packaging Market Overview

1.1.1 Cannabis Packaging Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Cannabis Packaging Market by Type

1.3.1 Rigid Packaging

1.3.2 Flexible Packaging

1.4 Cannabis Packaging Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Medical Use

1.4.2 Recreational Use

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Cannabis Packaging Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Cannabis Packaging Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Kush Bottles

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Maple Leaf Green World

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 J.L.Clark

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 KAYA CANNABIS

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Lexaria Bioscience

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Cannabis Packaging Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Cannabis Packaging in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Cannabis Packaging

5 United States Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook

7 China Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook

10 India Cannabis Packaging Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Cannabis Packaging Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Cannabis Packaging Market Dynamics

12.1 Cannabis Packaging Market Opportunities

12.2 Cannabis Packaging Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Cannabis Packaging Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Cannabis Packaging Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com