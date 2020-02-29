Cannabis-infused Drinks Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Idustry 2018 to 2028

Emergence of market for Cannabis-infused Drinks

The legalization of recreational marijuana usage in Canada and USA has provided a new market with the discovery of cannabis-infused drinks. Cannabis-infused drinks would be going mainstream as more and more companies are interested in incorporating this plants in their product. Some of the well-known brands in the world have started investing in cannabis-infused drinks.

Promising Investments for Cannabis-infused Drinks

For cannabis-infused drinks, many multinational corporations have started making investments in marijuana producing companies. Key players of beer industry, such as Constellation Brands, Molson Coors and Heineken have started investing for production of cannabis-infused drinks. Non-alcoholic brands like Coca Cola is reportedly said to be investing in Aurora Cannabis for developing cannabis-infused drinks. Ab InBev, the company with Budweiser in its portfolio would be partnering with Tilray for production of cannabis-infused drinks.

Major Players in Cannabis-infused Drinks

Companies, such as Mirth Provisions, Dixie Brands, Venice Cookie Company (VCC), Canna Punch, Know Label Wine, Zoots, Canopy Growth, Canna Cola, Brewbudz, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Tinley Beverage Co, MOOD 33, Stillwater Brands, Level+, Magic Number and Ganja Grindz are the major players in cannabis-infused drinks. Some of these cannabis-infused drinks are alcoholic while some are non-alcoholic.

Key Factors for Emergence of cannabis-infused drinks

The growth in the social acceptance of cannabis-infused drinks is one of the key drivers for this industry. Off late, people have openly started to accept cannabis-infused drinks as it has given rise to the demands of the products. As many countries have started decriminalizing cannabis usage for recreational use, it would result in market growth for cannabis-infused drinks. Cannabis-infused drinks would be widely accepted after major brands like Coca-Cola and Heineken manufactures and offers the products.

Wide Array of cannabis-infused Drinks available

Cannabis-infused drinks are mostly of two types: Alcoholic and non-alcoholic. Cannabis-infused drinks of alcoholic types are beer, spirits and wines. Cannabis-infused drinks of non-alcoholic types are tea, coffee, elixirs, sodas, cold brews and juices.

Available Distribution Channels for cannabis-infused drinks

One of the notable feature of cannabis-infused drinks market is the availability of various different distribution channel. Cannabis-infused drinks have distribution channels, such as convenience stores, hypermarket and specialty stores. Cannabis-infused drinks are widely sold on various e-commerce websites. The availability of various different distribution channels would be a huge help in cannabis-infused drinks market.

Potential End Users of Cannabis-infused Drinks

Cannabis-infused drinks have different types of end users for their products. Many people, nowadays, wish to consume cannabis-infused drinks for recreational purposes. Cannabis-infused Drinks would be available from the source of HoReCa as well i.e. hotels, restaurants and cafes. With a change in perception about cannabis, cannabis-infused drinks are in potential demand for people with specific ailments.

Market Opportunities for Cannabis-infused Drinks

North American countries, such as USA and Canada, has become a successful marketplace for cannabis-infused drinks. With the legalization of marijuana in more and more countries around the world, it could open up new marketplaces for cannabis-infused drinks, such as Asian countries including Japan, China, India, European countries like France, United Kingdom and France, Middle-East Asia and Africa and Latin countries like Brazil.

