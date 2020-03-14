Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink Market 2019
Description:
The global Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cannabis-infused Alcoholic Drink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
COALITION BREWING (USA)
Heineken (Netherlands)
Klosterbrauerei Weißenohe (Germany)
Rodnik (Russia)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cannabis-infused beers
Cannabis-infused spirits
Cannabis-infused wines
Segment by Application
Online Sales
Offline Sales
