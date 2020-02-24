Cannabis Analyser Market Segments and Key Trends 2018-2026

Cannabis Analyser Market: Insights

Analytical instrument manufacturers are focusing on providing testing laboratories with protocols for sample preparation, method development and establishing GLP for testing of cannabis. Some of the manufacturers now offer dedicated cannabis analyzers such as HPLC and UHPLC devices for optimized compound isolation and quantitative analysis of cannabis.

The cannabis analyzers are available as both bench top as well as portable. MyDx was one of the first portable chemical analyzers developed with consideration of affordability as well as accuracy. The portable cannabis analyzers are available at lowest price of about $650-700. Some of the component that cannabis analyzers measure are THC, CBD, Terpenes, and pesticides. Portable cannabis analyzers are the most suited for on-site testing thereby increasing their chances of passing state sanctioned testing. Furthermore, these cannabis analyzers can be used by any person regardless to skill-set. However factors such as lack of standardization throughout the industry is a challenge that may hinder the growth of the cannabis analyzers market during the forecast period. Some of the end users for cannabis analyzers include consumers, regulators, laboratories, and growers & producers.

Manufacturers such as Sage Analytics have partnered with companies such as Allied Scientific Pro for the development of cannabis analyzers. Sage has set an example for the cannabis analyzers market by adapting FDA-approved technology used in pharmaceutical industry to test marijuana potency. The cannabis analyzers developed by Sage can replace or augment current testing methodologies that are expensive and have a number of drawbacks related to small batch testing.

Cannabis Analyser Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing applications of cannabis in medicine along with the legalization of medical marijuana in North American Countries support the growth of the cannabis analyzers market. Concerns regarding the quality of cannabis due to contamination with a number of chemical agents such as pesticides is driving the growth of the cannabis analyzers market. However, high cost of bench top devices may hinder the growth of the cannabis analyzers market.

Cannabis Analyser Market: Overview

The global Cannabis Analyzer market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. The cannabis analyzers market is expected to flourish in the next few years due to the legalization of medical marijuana. The cannabis analyzers can be broadly classified into chromatography based cannabis analyzers and spectroscopy based cannabis analyzers. Cannabis analyzers are used by growers and producers for maintain the quality of their product as well as by researchers working on identification of therapeutic applications of cannabis.

Cannabis Analyser Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Cannabis Analyzer market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be a dominant region in the global Cannabis Analyzer market, owing to various technological advancements, high awareness of the general public, and legalization of marijuana. Europe Cannabis Analyzer Market is expected to follow North America with the legalization of cannabis for medical use.

Cannabis Analyser Market: Key Players

The global Cannabis Analyzer market is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Cannabis Analyzer market are Cannabi-Tech, PerkinElmer, LabX, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, MyDx, Inc., LightWave Science, Inc., Orange Photonics, Inc., QUANTUM ANALYTICS, and Allied Scientific Pro among others.

