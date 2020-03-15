Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
And in our report, the Cannabidiol (CBD) product refers in particular to Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil.
Presently, the production of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. Many producer of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) in the industry have formed an integrated industry chain, from the industrial hemp to downstream industries. Most of them can provide various finished products of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) to customers directly.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cannabidiol (CBD) market will register a 34.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1316.4 million by 2024, from US$ 296.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cannabidiol (CBD) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cannabidiol (CBD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cannabidiol (CBD) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Hemp-derived Type
Marijuana-derived Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pharmaceuticals Industry
Food Industry
Cosmetics Industry
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kazmira
CW Hemp/CW Botanicals
Freedom Leaf
Green Road
Medical Marijuana
Folium Biosciences
HempLife Today
Cannavest
Pharmahemp
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
NuLeaf Naturals
Select Oil
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
The Lab
Absolute Terps
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hemp-derived Type
2.2.2 Marijuana-derived Type
2.3 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry
2.4.2 Food Industry
2.4.3 Cosmetics Industry
2.4.4 Other
2.5 Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.2.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)
3.3 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Sale Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers
3.4.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers
3.4.2 Players Cannabidiol (CBD) Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cannabidiol (CBD) by Regions
4.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) by Regions
4.1.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
5.1.2 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Value by Countries (2014-2019)
5.2 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)
6.1.2 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Value by Countries (2014-2019)
6.2 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
