Cannabidiol (CBD) Global Market Top Key Players – ENDOCA, CBD American Shaman, Gaia Botanicals Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis (AC) and Forecast to 2025

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabidiol (CBD).

This report researches the worldwide Cannabidiol (CBD) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cannabidiol (CBD) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3451277-global-cann…

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cannabidiol (CBD) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cannabidiol (CBD) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ENDOCA

CBD American Shaman

Gaia Botanicals

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana

Aurora Cannabis (AC)

Cannoid

Canopy Growth Corporation

CV Sciences

IRIE CBD

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals

PharmaHemp

Folium Biosciences

Cannabidiol (CBD) Breakdown Data by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Cannabidiol (CBD) Breakdown Data by Application

Anxiety

Fibromyalgia (FM)

Diabetes

Other

Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3451277-global-cannabidiol…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Anxiety

1.5.3 Fibromyalgia (FM)

1.5.4 Diabetes

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ENDOCA

8.1.1 ENDOCA Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.1.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 CBD American Shaman

8.2.1 CBD American Shaman Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.2.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Gaia Botanicals

8.3.1 Gaia Botanicals Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.3.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Isodiol

8.4.1 Isodiol Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.4.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Medical Marijuana

8.5.1 Medical Marijuana Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.5.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Aurora Cannabis (AC)

8.6.1 Aurora Cannabis (AC) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.6.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Cannoid

8.7.1 Cannoid Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.7.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Canopy Growth Corporation

8.8.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)

8.8.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)