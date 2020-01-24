Cannabidiol (CBD) Global Market Top Key Players – ENDOCA, CBD American Shaman, Gaia Botanicals Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis (AC) and Forecast to 2025

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cannabidiol (CBD).
This report researches the worldwide Cannabidiol (CBD) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Cannabidiol (CBD) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cannabidiol (CBD) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cannabidiol (CBD) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ENDOCA
CBD American Shaman
Gaia Botanicals
Isodiol
Medical Marijuana
Aurora Cannabis (AC)
Cannoid
Canopy Growth Corporation
CV Sciences
IRIE CBD
Elixinol
NuLeaf Naturals
PharmaHemp
Folium Biosciences
Cannabidiol (CBD) Breakdown Data by Type
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Cannabidiol (CBD) Breakdown Data by Application
Anxiety
Fibromyalgia (FM)
Diabetes
Other
Cannabidiol (CBD) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Cannabidiol (CBD) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Food Grade
1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Anxiety
1.5.3 Fibromyalgia (FM)
1.5.4 Diabetes
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 ENDOCA
8.1.1 ENDOCA Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.1.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 CBD American Shaman
8.2.1 CBD American Shaman Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.2.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Gaia Botanicals
8.3.1 Gaia Botanicals Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.3.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Isodiol
8.4.1 Isodiol Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.4.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Medical Marijuana
8.5.1 Medical Marijuana Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.5.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Aurora Cannabis (AC)
8.6.1 Aurora Cannabis (AC) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.6.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Cannoid
8.7.1 Cannoid Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.7.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Canopy Growth Corporation
8.8.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Cannabidiol (CBD)
8.8.4 Cannabidiol (CBD) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
