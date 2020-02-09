Candidiasis Drugs Market 2023 by Products, Competitive Situation, Expansion, Manufacturers and Trends

Growth Momentum for YOY 2018-19: Accelerating at 3.51%

Major Regions: APAC, EMEA & Americas | Forecast period: 5-year annual forecast (2019-2023)

Candidiasis Drugs market report delivers market data on the Candidiasis Drugs market drivers, present as well as upcoming growth opportunities, segment wise and region wise challenges faced by market, competitive scenario in the global market.

About Candidiasis Drugs

Advances in diagnosis of antifungal resistant pathogens to drive market growth. Although the currently available antifungal drugs are killing various species of candidiasis, some fungi can develop the ability to defend these drugs. For instance, Candida auris, an emerging antifungalÂ¬resistant yeast, is frequently resistant to multiple antifungal drugs that were used to treat Candida infections. Moreover, it can cause serious bloodstream infections in hospitalized patients. Hence, advanced technologies are required for the diagnosis of such fungal diseases caused by antifungalÂ¬resistant pathogens. Industry analysts have predicted that the candidiasis drugs market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.

Market Overview:

Rising awareness About candidiasis The signs and symptoms of candidiasis are very broad, and they also depend on the type of candidiasis infection. They sometimes resemble the symptoms of other diseases caused by bacteria. Hence, confirmatory diagnosis methods are required to confirm the disease after assessing the initial symptoms. Early detection can aid in treating them more effectively. Therefore, to create awareness About the disease and treatment options and avoid delay in diagnosis, the CDC is providing information About candidiasis, and its causes, risk factors, transmission, diagnosis, and treatment in the US.Side effects of available drugs Although several off-label medications are available for the symptomatic treatment of candidiasis, the side effects associated with them are decreasing their preference. For instance, polyene antifungal medicine, nystatin causes mouth irritation, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach upset, rashes, hives, and skin irritation. Although azole medications such as fluconazole, voriconazole, and miconazole are usually well tolerated, they cause side effects such as a headache, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, dyspepsia, liver damages, and rashes.For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the candidiasis drugs market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Merck and Pfizer the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advances in diagnosis of antifungal resistant pathogens and the rising awareness About candidiasis, will provide considerable growth opportunities to candidiasis drugs manufactures. Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Fresenius, Merck, and Pfizer are some of the major companies covered in this report.

The Candidiasis Drugs Market report provides analysis of the key players in the market:

Astellas Pharma
Bayer
Fresenius
Merck
Pfizer

Astellas Pharma

Bayer

Fresenius

Merck

Pfizer

Geographically, the report splits global into Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Candidiasis Drugs market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Candidiasis Drugs market.

The data is presented in the form of pie charts, tables & figures for analysis of the Candidiasis Drugs Industry.

The CAGR of each segment in Candidiasis Drugs market along with global market is explained. Global and regional Candidiasis Drugs market supply chain analysis provides info about producers, distributers and key end-users in the market, including import-export situations.

The Porter’s five forces analysis of Candidiasis Drugs market is included in the report educates buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future market size.