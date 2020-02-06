Cancer Supportive Care Therapeutics Market – Increasing Awareness and Collaboration by Leading Organizations to Promote Cancer Supportive Care Programs is Expected to drive the market

Cancer is characterized by abnormal uncontrolled proliferation of cells caused due to mutations which result in tumor formation migrating to different parts of the human body. This migration of tumor cells is termed metastasis. Cancer supportive care therapeutics comprise drugs used to prevent and treat cancer. These reduce side effects caused because of cancer treatments, thereby assisting in increasing the life expectancy of individuals. These cancer supportive care therapeutics are used to treat pain due to cancer, neutropenia, nausea caused due to chemotherapy, and bone metastasis. According to the American Society of Cancer, the total number of individuals diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. is estimated to be 15.5 million.

Cancer supportive care therapeutics is an emerging trend in cancer treatment as it significantly due to rapid increases drug discovery and development process for therapeutics which are able to decrease the after-effects of complication arising during and after cancer treatment in an individual thus assisting in increasing the life expectancy of cancer patients. Increasing awareness and collaboration by leading organizations to promote cancer supportive care programs is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2007, the National Palliative Care Research Center and the American Cancer Society invested in palliative care and symptom management to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and survivors. The collaboration also aimed at increasing research activity in cancer palliative care.

The European Society for Medical Oncology has proposed a set of clinical guidelines which are a set of recommendations for cancer care. These guideline address the management of anticancer therapy, febrile neutropenia, prevention of chemotherapy and radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, treatment of dyspnea in advance cancer stages, oral and gastrointestinal mucosal injury, advanced care planning in palliative care, bone health, and other cancer supportive care. The global cancer supportive care therapeutics market has been segmented based on drug type, indication type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the market has been segmented into allopurinol, rasburicase, amifostine, colony-stimulating factors, and others. Based on indication type, the market has been classified into cancer pain, chemotherapy-induced anemia, chemotherapy induced neutropenia, chemotherapy-induced nausea & vomiting, oral mucositis, and bone metastasis. In terms of distribution channel, the cancer supportive care therapeutics market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce.

