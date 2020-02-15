Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cancer Supportive Care Drug Development Booming with the Major Players Like Abreos Biosciences Inc, Novartis AG, BiologicsMD Inc, R Pharm and IntelGenx Corp” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report provides an overview of the Cancer Supportive Care pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome, bone metastasis and cancer pain, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Anorexia is defined as the loss of the desire to eat. Progressive wasting is common in many types of cancer and is one of the most important factors leading to early death in cancer patients. Advanced cancer undergo a wasting syndrome associated with cancer anorexia-cachexia and asthenia, which is associated with weakness, fatigue, and a poor quality of life. Bone metastasis occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to a bone. Signs and symptoms of bone metastasis include bone pain, broken bones, urinary incontinence, bowel incontinence and weakness in the legs. Cancer pain can be defined as a complex sensation that reflects both damage to the body and the body’s response to the damage. Pain may arise due to tumor compressing or infiltrating tissue, from treatments and diagnostic procedures, or from skin, nerve and other changes caused by either the body’s immune response or hormones released by the tumor.

The size of these pipelines ranges 24 products in cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome to 52 in cancer pain. The majority of products in cancer anorexia-cachexia syndrome target the growth hormone secretagogue receptor type 1, although there are a range of other molecular targets in development. Within bone metastasis, the most common molecular targets are the tumor necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 11, and the hepatocyte growth factor receptor, along with a range of others. Finally, within cancer pain, neurotransmitters such as the mu type opioid receptor, and a range of ion channels, are the most common type of target, reflecting the pain treatment landscape in general.

