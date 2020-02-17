Cancer Research Research : Endometrial Cancer Therapeutics Market Opportunity Assessment Study

Global endometrial cancer therapeutics market is expected to witness significant growth as there are less number of approved drugs for treatment of endometrial cancer, leading to an increased opportunity for the drug manufacturers. High prevalence of cancer and rising demand for safe and effective medications can be attributed as the major drivers of this market. The regulatory bodies such as USFDA and EMA are supporting the growth of the global market by providing increased funding, designations and grants for speeding up the drug development process.

Endometrial cancer is the malignancy that develops in the layers of the cells that forms endometrium, lining of uterus. The precise cause of endometrial cancer is still unknown but it is assumed that estrogen may be involved in developing endometrial cancer, as estrogen helps in the formation of the endometrial lining. Obesity, polycystic ovary syndrome, infrequent periods and history of endometrial polyps can increase the risk of endometrial cancer. Women with diabetes, high blood pressure or breast cancer are at a greater risk of having endometrial cancer. Abnormal vaginal bleeding, bleeding between periods or after menopause, lower abdominal cramps or clear vaginal discharge after menopause are some of the main symptoms of endometrial cancer.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market for endometrial cancer therapeutics treatment, owing to the large number of research and development activities ad high healthcare expenditure. Europe is expected to hold the second largest share in the global market owing to growing product availability in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global endometrial cancer therapeutics market are AstraZeneca Plc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Inc. and R-Pharm-US LLC.

