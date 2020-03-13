Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018-2028

Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing is prescribed by the physician to the patient who has history of cancer in their family. The risk of cancer in the future is diagnosed by performing the Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing. A panel test is performed for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing to check the mutation of the gene. Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing is always performed under the supervision of a genetic specialist. To perform the genetic testing, a blood sample is taken to perform the panel test and diagnose the mutation in the gene. There are two group of people who require to perform the Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing. Group one people include the patient who does not have cancer but some of their family members have a history of cancer. Group two include the patient who already has cancer and want to know that is cancer occur due to the genetic mutation.

Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising prevalence of cancer is the primary factor driving the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market over the forecast period. The change in the lifestyle of people is responsible for the increasing prevalence of cancer which will ultimately upsurge the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market. Moreover, increasing awareness among the people about personal health and also the launch of a various awareness campaign by NGO has propelled the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market. Also, the availability of a various easy method for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing will also increase the demand for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market over the next decade. On other hand, very few people suffer from cancer due to genetic mutation which can deter the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market. Also, less preference of people in under developing economies toward the genetic testing will also hamper the growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market.

Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Segmentation

The global Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is classified on the basis of test type, cancer type, service provider, and region.

Based on test type Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is segmented into following:

Chromosome Testing

DNA Testing Direct DNA Testing Indirect DNA Testing

Biochemical Genetic Testing

Based on cancer type Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is segmented into following

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer,

Lung Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Other

Based on service provider Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is segmented into following:

Hospital

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Specialized Cancer Institutes

Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Market Overview

The change in lifestyle which increases the incidences of cancer is responsible for the exponential growth of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market over the forecast period. Only 5-10% of cancer cases are related to the genetics which may decline the importance of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services. In general, Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing can be done by two methods i.e. chromosome testing and DNA testing. Chromosome testing of done to analyze the single mutation while the DNA testing is done to analyze the multiple mutations in the gene. The DNA testing can be done by two methods i.e. direct DNA testing and indirect DNA testing. Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing is most common perform to diagnose breast cancer and colorectal cancer. Among all service provider in Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market, hospital segment is expected to dominate the market share in term of value.

Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Regional Overview

Based on the regional presence, Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is classified into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APECJ, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America region is expected to gain major market share in term of value due to the high acceptance of Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services in U.S. and Canada. The Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market is then followed by Europe and Japan owing to high awareness among the people about the genetic testing. The APECJ and China are anticipated to grow at a greater pace over the forecast period due to high patient pool suffering from cancer. Among all the region, Latin America and Middle East and Africa is the least lucrative for Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services market due to less acceptance of genetic testing and low awareness among the people about the cancer diagnostics.

Cancer-Focused Genetic Testing Services Market: Key Players

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Cleveland Clinic, Fortis Healthcare, KIMS Hospitals, Rush University Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital, Northeast Medical Group and others.