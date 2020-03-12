Cancer Biomarker Market Overview by Size, Share, Key Players, Top Trends, Regions, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The Exhaustive Study for Global Cancer Biomarkers Market Research Report is added on Market Research Future. To provide detail analysis of the market structure along with forecast, about various segments and sub-segments of the Cancer Biomarkers.

Cancer Biomarkers biochemical entities that are released during the presence of a tumor, indicating the presence of cancer in the body. Targeting biomarkers in cancer treatment are becoming a standard in the era of precision medicine. Market Research Future (MRFR) has thoroughly studied the trends and patterns in the global cancer biomarker market over the forecast period of 2017-2023 in a detailed study. MRFR asserted that the cancer biomarker is likely to strike a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period.

The increasing burden of oncological disorders has resulted in the move towards early detection and preventive approach towards cancer. Extensive research is being carried out to further understand the role of biomarkers and come up with new biomarkers to predict treatment effectiveness and treatment activity in various oncology disorders.

Request Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5378

This coupled with massive investment by both public, and private entities have augmented the growth of the cancer biomarker market. The growing popularity of personalized medicine is a key factor in enhancing the growth of the cancer biomarker market. Personalized medicine hinges on biomarkers in extracting information that is relevant for diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy and is core to the personalized medicine field. Biomarker-driven approach can accelerate the drug development process in cancer, and various pharmaceutical companies are outlaying massive investments in R&D activities which are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, cancer biomarkers are an area of active research of the US FDA. Recent years have witnessed the approval of various cancer biomarkers and has paved the way for the expansion of the cancer biomarker market.

On the contrary, low benefit-cost ratio associated with the development of cancer biomarkers is likely to restrain the growth of the global cancer biomarker market.

Segmentation

The global cancer biomarker market has been segmented based on type, application, and end user.

By type, the cancer biomarker market has been segmented into protein biomarker, genetic biomarker, and others.

By application, the cancer biomarker market has been segmented into diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic segment has been further segmented into imaging and non- Imaging.

By end user, the cancer biomarker market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, diagnostic tool companies, healthcare it/big data companies, clinical laboratories

Regional Analysis

By region, the cancer biomarker market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas account for the largest share of the cancer biomarker market. The high incidence rate of cancer and rapid advances in the cancer biomarker arena to come up with new drugs and effective therapies is supporting the growth of the market.

The Europe market is driven by rigorous clinical trials and government funding for the same.

The influx of investment for R&D by both public and private sector is driving the growth of the APAC cancer biomarker market. In addition, increasing prevalence of cancer has evoked extensive R&D activities for the development of new therapies and drugs.

MRFR projects relatively slow growth in the MEA cancer biomarker market. Low penetration of advanced diagnostics and treatment facilities and lack of awareness hinders the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Becton Dickinson (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.S.), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), and Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.) are the distinguished players in the cancer biomarker market.

Industry Updates

April 2019 – Scientists at the University of Southern California, US, are researching the presence of polymorphisms, specific genes known for detecting the presence of cancerous cells. The success of these findings can culminate in the use of these markers for detecting colorectal cancer at a preventive stage.

Get Full Report with Niche Segments and Worldwide Players at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cancer-biomarker-market-5378

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]