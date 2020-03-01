Can Drinking Matcha Green Tea Powder Help You Lose Weight & Burn More Calories?

Vervei Leaf launched a new video on whether drinking matcha green tea powder can help you lose weight. The video deals with the weight loss benefits of drinking matcha.

—

A matcha and health specialist company has released a new video dealing with the question of whether drinking matcha can help you lose weight. The company specializes in premium authentic Japanese matcha but also has other health-related products like MCT coconut oil. The brand focuses on providing only the highest quality products to customers across the United States

The video detailing the question of whether drinking matcha can help you lose weight can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AjwqQEQwrIY

Matcha is a very fine green powder, that is ground using traditional stone methods. Ground from the same tea plant that usual green tea is made from, but matcha powder is dissolved into the liquid instead of brewed when prepared as a drink.

Traditionally matcha has been enjoyed and popularized in Japan, however, in recent times it has gained in popularity in the United States and Europe. This is partly due to health benefits and great taste that matcha provides.

If you are going to have a workout, consuming matcha before will aid in even more calorie burning. Some studies boast a 30 percent increase in fat burning if matcha is consumed before a workout.

Matcha can also help as an appetite suppressant and will not break a fast since it has zero calories. Remaining in the fasting state has been shown to increase metabolism and aid in the bodies fat burning.

Vervei Leaf offers numerous valuable resources on their website including a complete guide to the other benefits of matcha. Interested parties can find more information and place orders at the link https://verveileaf.com/pages/matcha-health-benefits

