Camera Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2025

A camera is an optical instrument for recording or capturing images, which may be stored locally, transmitted to another location, or both. The images may be individual still photographs or sequences of images constituting videos or movies. The camera is a remote sensing device as it senses subjects without any contact . The word camera comes from camera obscura, which means “dark chamber” and is the Latin name of the original device for projecting an image of external reality onto a flat surface. The modern photographic camera evolved from the camera obscura. The functioning of the camera is very similar to the functioning of the human eye.

Strength

The national industrial policy support.

New enterprise’s new project will introduce advanced equipment and technical team, which can increase his competitiveness.

Currently Chinese enterprises have cost advantage, once they can achieve technology breakthrough, due to the huge market, they will account for large market share.

Weakness:

New project is lack of excellent management experience and new product has to experience a period to be accepted by consumers.

New project has no mature sales channels and networks.

Many well-known companies, like Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax, have occupied the market, forming a fierce competition.

Opportunity:

Electronic Industry market potential is tremendous.

The demand of GigE camera in China increased year by year.

There is a great demand for all kinds of camera, such as Digital Single Lens Reflex Camera, GigE Camera, Smartphone Camera, and many more.

Threat:

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline.

Almost all smart cellphone have camera function, There is a certain degree of Substitutes Threat.

Large – scale enterprise technology monopoly.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Digital camera

Film camera

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Outdoor Pursuits

Evidential Users

TV Shipments

Emergency Services

Security

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Canon

Nikon

Pentax

Sony

Olympus

Fujifilm

GoPro

Leica

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Camera market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Camera market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Camera players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Camera with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Camera submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

