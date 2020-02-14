Camellia Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024

he global Camellia Oil market is valued at 40 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 64 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025

Camellia Oil is an edible, pale amber-green fixed (nonvolatile) oil with a sweet, herbal aroma. It is cold-pressed mainly from the seeds of Camellia oleifera.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Camellia Oil in the regions of USA, Europe and China.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Camellia Oil differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Camellia Oil quality from different companies.

The global Camellia Oil market is valued at 40 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 64 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Camellia Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Camellia Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jinhao

Wilmar International Limited

Green-sea

Guitaitai

Runxinoil

Deerle

Acemeliai

Waltt Products Co.,Ltd

Shanrun

Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extra Virgin camellia Oil

Pure camellia Oil

Pomace camellia Oil

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetics

Others

Executive Summary

1 Camellia Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Camellia Oil

1.2 Camellia Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Camellia Oil Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Extra Virgin camellia Oil

1.2.3 Pure camellia Oil

1.2.4 Pomace camellia Oil

1.3 Camellia Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Camellia Oil Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Camellia Oil Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Camellia Oil Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Camellia Oil Market Size

1.4.1 Global Camellia Oil Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Camellia Oil Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Camellia Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Camellia Oil Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Camellia Oil Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Camellia Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Camellia Oil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Camellia Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Camellia Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Camellia Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Camellia Oil Business

7.1 Jinhao

7.1.1 Jinhao Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Jinhao Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Wilmar International Limited

7.2.1 Wilmar International Limited Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Wilmar International Limited Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Green-sea

7.3.1 Green-sea Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Green-sea Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Guitaitai

7.4.1 Guitaitai Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Guitaitai Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Runxinoil

7.5.1 Runxinoil Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Runxinoil Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Deerle

7.6.1 Deerle Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Deerle Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Acemeliai

7.7.1 Acemeliai Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Acemeliai Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Waltt Products Co.,Ltd

7.8.1 Waltt Products Co.,Ltd Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Waltt Products Co.,Ltd Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shanrun

7.9.1 Shanrun Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shanrun Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd Camellia Oil Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Camellia Oil Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd Camellia Oil Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

