Call Center Outsourcings Global Market 2018: Key Players – Aditya Birla Minacs, Atento, Concentrix, Conduent, Convergys Corporation

Call Center Outsourcings Industry

Description

Call centers are the business consulting services where expert agents answer calls from the customers etc. The customers could call an organization before, during or after they purchase a product and this could be for their diverse needs.

In 2017, the global Call Center Outsourcings market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Call Center Outsourcings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Call Center Outsourcings development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aditya Birla Minacs

Atento

Concentrix

Conduent

Convergys Corporation

Datacom Group

DialAmerica

Firstsource

Focus Services

Genpact

InfoCision Management Corporation

Inktel Direct

iQor

NCO Group

One World Direct

Qualfon

Sitel

Sykes Enterprises

SupportSave

Tech Mahindra

Teleperformance

Televerde

TeleTech

TELUS International

Transcom WorldWide

Ubiquity Global Services

United Nearshore Operations

WNS Global Services

Webhelp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inbound Call Services

Outbound Call Services

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Call Center Outsourcings status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Call Center Outsourcings development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Call Center Outsourcings are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Inbound Call Services

1.4.3 Outbound Call Services

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.6 Defense Aerospace & Intelligence

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Call Center Outsourcings Market Size

2.2 Call Center Outsourcings Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Call Center Outsourcings Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Call Center Outsourcings Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

