Call Center – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Call Center Industry

This report studies the global Call Center market, analyzes and researches the Call Center development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

[24]7 Inc

Alliance Data System

ATOS

BT Communications (Ireland)

Capita Customer Management

Convergys Corp

Enter Call Center

EXL Service Holdings

Genpact

HCL BPO Services NI

IBEX Global

IBM Global Process Services

Plusoft Informatica

Sitel

Sykes Enterprises

Tata Consultancy Services

Teleperformance

West Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Out-sourced Call Centers

In-house Call Centers

Market segment by Application, Call Center can be split into

Mass Market Center

B2B Center

Universal Center

Some points from table of content:

Global Call Center Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Call Center

1.1 Call Center Market Overview

1.1.1 Call Center Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Call Center Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Call Center Market by Type

1.3.1 Out-sourced Call Centers

1.3.2 In-house Call Centers

1.4 Call Center Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Mass Market Center

1.4.2 B2B Center

1.4.3 Universal Center

2 Global Call Center Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Call Center Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 [24]7 Inc

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Alliance Data System

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ATOS

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 BT Communications (Ireland)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Capita Customer Management

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Convergys Corp

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Enter Call Center

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 EXL Service Holdings

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Genpact

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 HCL BPO Services NI

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Call Center Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 IBEX Global

3.12 IBM Global Process Services

3.13 Plusoft Informatica

3.14 Sitel

3.15 Sykes Enterprises

3.16 Tata Consultancy Services

3.17 Teleperformance

3.18 West Corporation

4 Global Call Center Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Call Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Call Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Call Center in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Call Center

5 United States Call Center Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Call Center Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Call Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Call Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 EU Call Center Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Call Center Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Call Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 EU Call Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 Japan Call Center Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Call Center Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Call Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Japan Call Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 China Call Center Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Call Center Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Call Center Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 China Call Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…….

