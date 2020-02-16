Calibration Management Software 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2024

Calibration Management Software Market 2019

This report studies the Calibration Management Software market. Using software for calibration management enables faster, easier and more accurate analysis of calibration records and identifying historical trends.

Scope of the Report:

Calibration Management Software is mainly used for two applications: SEMs, Large Business, Others. And SEMs is the most widely used type which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016.

USA, Germany, Canada, UK and Japan are now the key developers of Calibration Management Software. There are some vendors with poor quality products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers.

The global Calibration Management Software market is valued at 260 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 350 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Calibration Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Calibration Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CyberMetrics Corporation

Fluke Calibration

Beamex

PQ Systems

Prime Technologies

CompuCal Calibration Solutions

Quality Software Concepts

Ape Software

Isolocity

QUBYX

Quality America

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Installed

Cloud based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Business

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Calibration Management Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Calibration Management Software

1.2 Classification of Calibration Management Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Calibration Management Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Calibration Management Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Installed

1.2.4 Cloud based

1.3 Global Calibration Management Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 SMEs

1.3.3 Large Business

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Calibration Management Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Calibration Management Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Calibration Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Calibration Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Calibration Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Calibration Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Calibration Management Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Calibration Management Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CyberMetrics Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CyberMetrics Corporation Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Fluke Calibration

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Fluke Calibration Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Beamex

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Beamex Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 PQ Systems

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PQ Systems Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Prime Technologies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Prime Technologies Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 CompuCal Calibration Solutions

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CompuCal Calibration Solutions Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Quality Software Concepts

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Quality Software Concepts Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Ape Software

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Calibration Management Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Ape Software Calibration Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

