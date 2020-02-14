Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2027): Focus on Applications, Components, Technology, Implementation & Geography

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” worldwide.

Lactylate is an organic compound and categorized as sodium stearoyl lactylate or lactylic esters of fatty acids and calcium stearoyl lactylate and E number E482. Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is also known by CSL and calcium stearoyl lactylate. The esterification of lactic acid and stearic acid with partial neutralization use to hydrate lime food grade helps to manufacture calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate. Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is a non-toxic biodegradable which is produced by the use of bio-renewable feedstock. It is a type of commercially available lactylate. Commercial grade calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is a combined mixture of calcium salts of stearoyl lactic acid with a minor extent of different salts and related acids. The Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is white or slightly yellowish powder or brittle solid with a characteristic odor and the chemical formula is C48H86CaO12, and its molecular weight is 895.28 g.mol. The calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is safe and highly effective used as a food additive due to this it is used as a broad range of products includes baked foods and desserts and in addition to it is used for packaging.

Global Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate: Market Dynamics:

The calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market is driven by the demand for processed and packaged foods. As the increasing awareness about ingredients in processed a ready to eat food, the demand for organic food is also rising. The calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is made of organic component and widely used in a variety of food, so consumer is more inclined and prefer towards natural ingredient food due to consciousness about their health., Macroeconomic factors such as a rise in disposable income, literacy rate, the rapid rate of urbanization, and change in lifestyle also lead to the growth of calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market.

Further, the calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is a natural ingredient used in food, which leads to increase in the cost of manufacturing for the product. There is no as such side effect of calcium stearoyl-2, but it should be avoided by newborns, children, and pregnant women which stagnant the growth of the calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market.

Global Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate: Segmentation:

Based on the functional use, calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Stabilizer

Based on the end use industry, calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Based on the region, calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Global Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate: Segmentation Overview:

The Global calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate is segmented on the based on its functional use, end-use industry and region. Based on end-use industry market is divided into two sub-segment which includes food and cosmetic industry. The calcium stearoyl-2-lactyalte market used mainly in food industry primarily in bakery products and acted as emulsifier and stabilizers for food. The emulsifier is an agent to preserve the mixture incapable of being mix and stabilizer maintains the dispersal of food. It is used in various types of foods includes baked foods and mixes, cereals, waffles, pastas, instant rice, egg whites, whipped toppings, sugar confectionary, frozen desserts, dehydrated fruits and vegetables, snack dips, dietetic foods, chewing gum, icings, fillings, canned meats, sauces, gravies, pet food. The calcium stearoyl-2-helps to strengthen the toughness, enlarge the physical volume of the bread and the steamed bread, helps to make the surface of the bread and noodles smoother. Helps in extending the physical volume of frozen foods. Moreover, it is used for packaging of food such as paper, paperboard, and also used in cellphones and pharmaceutical industry. Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate helps to prevent the meat from spoiling and increase the life span of packaged foods. For cosmetic industry, it is used in a variety of personal care products such as shampoos, lotions, cream makeup bases, lipstick, shaving cream, and deodorants.

Global Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate: Regional Outlook:

The global calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market is segmented into seven regions. Among all regions, the Asia-Pacific has shown the growth in calcium stearoyl market due to growing number of food and cosmetic industry. The developing economy Middle East Africa and Latin America also have a reasonable opportunity for the calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market due to growing population and rise in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry.

Global Calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate: Key Players:

The few prominent key player for calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate market are:

Foodchem International Corporation

Nikko Chemicals

Riken Vitamin

Dow Corning Corporation

DSM nutritional products

