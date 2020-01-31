Calcium Stearate Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026

Calcium Stearate Market: Introduction

Calcium Stearate are also known as stearic acid calcium or octadecanoic acid calcium salt. It is a type of metallic stearate and has applications in various industrial and commercial sectors. Calcium stearate is available in solid as well as liquid form. In liquid form, it is available with 50% dispersion commercially and solid form it is available in white waxy powder form. Calcium stearate is also easy to manufacture as well as cheap in price with low toxicity. Due to this feature, calcium stearate is used in various end use application such as surface conditioner and flow agent in some candies such as Sprees and jawbreakers

Calcium Stearate: Market Dynamics

The increasing applications of plastic in consumer durables, packaging and electronics industry is one of the key driver that propel the demand for calcium stearate in the global market over the forecast period. Calcium stearate is used as an external lubricant in plastic industry for the production of PVC, HDPE and PP. Calcium stearate is also used in rubber industry as an anti-caking agent to prevent congealing of uncured rubber and finalize the product from molds. This is another factor that accelerate the growth of the calcium stearate market. Moreover, calcium stearate is considered as safe for human consumption and also widely used in food & beverage industry as a food additive. Calcium stearate has also gained wide acceptance in pharmaceutical industry for drug formulation and also prevents chemicals from sticking to the processing equipment during the production of solidified tablets. These factors are estimated to boost the growth of global calcium stearate market over the forecast period. Calcium stearate is used in paper industry for providing matte finishing to the papers. Apart from paper, plastic, pharmaceutical and food industries, calcium stearate is also used in lubricant industry and personal care industry. In lubricating industry, calcium stearate is used as a thickening agent for lubricating grease and in personal care industry it can act as anti-tack agent. These factors propel the demand for calcium stearate market throughout the assessment period.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26305

Calcium Stearate: Market Segmentation

Calcium Stearate Market can be segmented by Grade and by End Use:-

On the basis of grade, the global Calcium Stearate market can be segmented into:-

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical (Industrial) Grade

On the basis of end use, the global Calcium Stearate market can be segmented into:-

Plastic & Rubber Industry

Construction Industry

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical Industry

Paper & Pulp Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Calcium Stearate: Regional Outlook

Increasing application of calcium stearate in Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Industries is one of the key driver for the growth of the market in North America. In North America, FDA provide GRAS (Generally recognized as safe) approval for calcium stearate and consider it as safe chemical for American food and drug. Moreover, In Europe, calcium stearate consider as a food additive without an explicit limited concentration. This factor is estimated to accelerate the growth of the Europe calcium stearate market over the forecast period. Plastic industry is one of the prominent end use industry of calcium stearate. In developing region such as India, China, Brazil and Mexico, the demand for various plastic products is increasing which in turn increases the sales of calcium stearate and positively affect the growth of global market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominating global calcium stearate market and is expected to show promising growth opportunities over the forecast period due to increasing industrialization and manufacturing sector. In this region PVC manufacturers are shifting their focus from lead stearate to calcium stearate, as these stearate have various applications and benefits.

Calcium Stearate: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Calcium Stearate market are as follows:

Baerlocher

Barium & Chemicals

BELIKE Chemical Co. Ltd

Faci SpA

Ferro Corporation

ICC Industries Inc.

KALI CHEM INDUSTRIES

Mittal Dhatu Rashayan

Seoul Fine Chemicals Ind. Co. Ltd

UdyogKCC Corporation

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26305