Calcium Oxide Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2015 – 2025

Calcium oxide also known as lime is caustic, alkaline and crystalline in nature.It is synthesized by decarbonation of limestone. Most frequently occurring forms of calcium oxide are quicklime and hydraulic lime. It is a key ingredient in cement and biodiesel production. The end user industries of calcium oxide include petroleum, building & construction, steel, soda ash, refractories, bio-fuel, paper & pulp and chemical industries.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-305

Growing demand in building & construction industry is expected to drive the market growth for calcium oxide. Growth in construction industry and increased infrastructure spending in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and others is driving global building & construction industry. Renovation projects in developed countries are further adding up to the growth of construction industry. Further, growing demand in biofuel industry is expected to drive the market for calcium oxide. It is an important catalyst in the for biodiesel production by trans-esterification of vegetable oils and methanol. Growing demand for green fuels and depletion of conventional energy sources are driving the biofuel industry, which in turn expected to drive the calcium oxide market growth. Further, rising demand for calcium oxide as a desiccant in pharmaceutical and plastics industry is expected to drive the market growth. It has high moisture absorbing capacity with good dispersion in host material. In plastics manufacturing, due to high processing temperatures can result in blistering and few plastics contains moisture sensitive components that are need to be protected from moisture. For example, isocynate will react with polyurethane systems in presence of moisture. Further, rising demand for calcium oxide in petroleum industry is expected to boost the market growth. Calcium oxide acts as an indicator of water when used with phenolphthalein. When calcium oxide reacts with water, it forms calcium hydroxide which turns phenolphthalein to pink in color to indicate presence of water.

However, environmental regulations against production of calcium oxide are expected to hamper the market growth. In the production of calcium oxide, large amount of lime kiln dust is formed that may harm the environment and personnel working at production facility. Further, reducing noise, air and water pollution are major concerns for the manufacturers of calcium oxide.

Developing new applications and products of calcium oxide are expected to provide opportunities for the players in this market. For example, calcium oxide nanoparticles are developed by AXoNano Company that finds application in bio-fuel, flame retardants and cleaning process.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for calcium oxide in terms of consumption. Growing building & construction industry in developing countries such as China and India is expected to drive the market for calcium oxide. China contributes highest to the consumption and production of calcium oxide worldwide. Asia Pacific was followed by Europe in terms of consumption. The demand for calcium oxide in Europe is expected to grow at moderate level due to stringent environmental regulations in this region. However, calcium oxide as a desiccant application is expected to grow at higher pace in this region. North America was the third largest market for calcium oxide and is expected to grow at moderate pace. Rest of the World showed subdued growth due to low demand. However, RoW is expected to grow at higher pace owing to scheduled sports events Brazil.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-305

Key players in calcium oxidemarket includeOmya UK Chemicals, Innovo Chemicals, American Elements, PrathamStarchem Pvt. Ltd., GFS Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, HangzhouWenjian Calcium Industry Co., Ltd andCAO Industries among others.