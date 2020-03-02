Calcium Formate Market: Analysis and In-depth study on market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027

Calcium Formate Market Insights

Calcium formate has a broad application as a masking agent in the leather industry aimed at the chrome tanning process. As a preservative to building materials like cement, calcium formate confers several beneficial properties to the final product viz. lowered setting time and increased hardness in corresponding to ordinary types of cement. For silage treatment, calcium formate acts as an essential ensiling agent. Application of calcium formate in the treatment of silage contains the formation of side withdrawal propionic acid as a product while raising the formation of useful anaerobic fermentation for lactic acid. The application calcium formate can stimulate the average setting time of compacted concrete. Calcium formate and a mixture of peroxide or ammonium nitrate, perchlorate, chlorate, superoxide, or permanganate of an alkali metal quickly evolve enormous volumes of gas when lighted. This gas is serviceable for the inflating automobile passenger restraint bags or other related applications. Calcium formate is ideal as a fuel element in explosives designed to have increased deflagration behavior. Also, for ice-melting, a combination of calcium formate coupled with urea is an excellent agent. In addition to this, the global calcium formate market is anticipated to create handful number of opportunities during the forecast period.

Factors pushing global calcium formate market towards substantial growth

The global calcium formate market is primarily driven by growing cement industries owing to the increasing demand for additives for building materials. Besides, the growing leather industries has also been one of the major driving factor for calcium formate market. Calcium formate is also an ideal additive to recover solution stability for several resins, as a corrosion inhibitor in wire casting and molding operations, and acts as a catalyst in replacement of calcium acetate. Calcium formate is a latent food additive and poultry feed for animals. It is appropriate for use in poultry and pig diets. Furthermore, calcium formate aids stabilization of enzymes in detergents. The global market for calcium formate market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Global Calcium Formate Market: Segmentation

The global market for calcium formate market is segmented by application and by region. On the basis of application, the global calcium formate market is segmented as cement industry, leather industry, and others. With the rapid growth in the demand for additives in various industries for cement and leather across the world, application type segment is estimated to witness high growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, stringent government regulations on calcium formate will aid in the expansion of the global calcium formate market over the forecast period.

Regional calcium formate market overview

The global calcium formate market can be segmented with respect to the regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA (Middle East and Africa). The South Asia is expected to have a significant market for calcium formate owing to the rising economic prosperity in India. The MEA and Latin America markets for calcium formate also have considerable growth with the rapid economic growth in these regions over the past couple of years. Developed countries such as the U.S. and countries of Europe are potential markets for calcium formate due to the growing demand for leather and poultry from different food chains.

Lofty Players in the global calcium formate market

Prominent players in the global calcium formate market are Perstorp Holding AB, LTD., Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co., ZIBO RUIBAO CHEMICAL CO., Ltd., LANXESS AG, GEO Specialty Chemicals, Chongqing Chuandong Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Ruiyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Xinruida Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Focus Chemical Co., Ltd., Zouping Fenlian Chemical Co., Ltd., PuYang YongAn Chemical Co., Ltd. (YACC), Feicheng Acid Chemical Co., Ltd., and Hubei Hengxin Chemical Co., Ltd., and others.

Race and pace in the global calcium formate market

The global market for calcium formate is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of players in the market. The global calcium formate market has lucrative opportunities for new entrants, which will cater to competitiveness in the product offerings and also leads to the reduction in prices of the products.

