Calcium Chloride Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

In terms of revenue, the global calcium chloride market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new research report titled ‘Calcium Chloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’ by Transparency Market Research (TMR). According to the report, in terms of volume, the global calcium chloride market is expected to reach 5,675.1 kilo tons by 2026. The global calcium chloride market is driven by the rise in drilling fluids and dust control applications. The calcium chloride market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers of calcium chloride in the region. Based on product type, the flakes 77% segment held significant share of the global calcium chloride market in 2017. However, the prills 94% segment expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Rise in Demand for Calcium Chloride Products such as Flakes, Prills, and Pellets Expected to Boost Market

Based on product type, the calcium chloride market has been divided into flakes 77%, flakes 94%, prills 94%, pellets 94%, liquid grade, and others. The others segment includes calcium chloride in the form of flakes 83-87%, pellets 90%, and powders 90%. In terms of volume and value, the flakes 77% segment held the leading share of the market in 2017 due to its wide range of applications such as de-icing, dust control, and industrial water treatment. Calcium chloride liquid has high density, which makes it suitable for usage in drilling fluid applications. It is used as a clear brine fluid during drilling and oilfield completion operations in the oil & gas industry.

Abrupt Climatic Changes and Growth in Chemical Industry Augmenting Calcium Chloride Market

Calcium chloride is primarily employed in de-icing application in regions such as North America and Europe. Therefore, demand for calcium chloride largely depends upon the climatic changes with respect to the snowfall.

High levels of snowfall results in conditions such as road blockage. This, in turn, boosts the demand for calcium chloride. Calcium chloride is used as an intermediate in the manufacture of various industrial chemicals such as calcium silicate and calcium stearate. The chemical industry in North America is expected to expand at a moderate pace, followed by that in Asia, in the near future. Steady progress in the chemical sector across Asia is anticipated to improve the market conditions.

Usage of Calcium Chloride as Drainage Aid in Water Treatment Offers Key Opportunities

Of late, calcium chloride is being used in wastewater treatment to remove undesired impurities or as drainage aid. Calcium chloride is added to oily waste streams inn petroleum, laundry, metal working, textile, and food processing industries. This causes oil droplets to float on the surface, from which they can be removed by skimming. Calcium chloride is added to silicates, phosphates, fluorides, and heavy metals containing water, where it reacts with contaminants to form highly insoluble salts. These salts get precipitated, settled, and removed from the bottom of the stream. Development of calcium chloride products for water treatment is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

North America Accounts for Major Share

In terms of region, the global calcium chloride market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold prominent share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to the growth in oil & gas and construction industries and rise in demand for calcium chloride in deicing and dust control applications. This is boosting the demand for calcium chloride in the manufacture of different concentrations of calcium chloride flakes, prills, pellets, and liquid grade for usage as deicing agents, concrete accelerators, etc. Europe is estimated to be a rapidly expanding region of the global calcium chloride market during the forecast period, followed by North America. This can be ascribed to the rise in snowfall, especially in winter season, owing to climatic changes. Calcium chloride is primarily used to melt snow and ice. Demand for calcium chloride is higher in the U.S. and Europe during winters. Asia Pacific is another region with high demand for calcium chloride, due to the presence of a large number companies operating in construction, oil & gas, and de-icing & dust control applications in the region.

Fragmented Market with Few Major Players

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global Calcium Chloride market. Key players operating in the market are Occidental Chemical Corporation, Qingdao Huadong Calcium Producing Co. Ltd. TangShan SanYou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., TETRA Technologies Inc., Tiger Calcium Services Inc., Ward Chemical, Inc., Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Weifang Taize Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Nedmag Industries, Zirax Limited, Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd., Auro Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Sameer Chemicals.

