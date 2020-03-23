Calcium Carbonate Market 2019 to 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecasts

Calcium Carbonate Market Information: By Type (Ground Calcium Carbonate And Precipitated Calcium Carbonate), Application (Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants, Water Treatment, Construction, And Others) And Region- Forecast Till 2023

Key Players Analyzed:

Omya AG (Switzerland)

Imerys Pigments, Inc. (U.S.)

Mineral Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

United Mining Investments Co. (Saudi Arabia)

Yuncheng Chemical Industrial CO., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.)

Zhejiang Jiande Longhua plastics Ltd. (China)

MARUA CALCIUM CO., LTD. (Japan)

GLC Minerals, LLC (U.S.)

Calchem (India)

Market Introduction:

The global calcium carbonate market is majorly driven by its use as a filler in the paper, plastics, and adhesive industry due to its properties such as purity and brittleness. Silica-based calcium carbonate is widely consumed in the paper industry to improve mechanical, structural, and optical properties of paper. The use of calcium carbonate as an extender and filler in paints is another factor driving the market growth as it enhances the brightness and durability of the paint.

Calcium carbonate is highly used in dietary supplements and additive in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The rising demand for polyvinyl chloride in concrete, pipes, flooring, and furniture is likely to augment the market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, the calcium carbonate improves gap filling and viscosity property and controls the shrinking when used in adhesives and sealants, which in turn is driving its demand in the adhesive industry.

Geographical Analysis:

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented into five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest emerging region in the global calcium carbonate market due to the high exportation of materials and goods in the region. The growth can be attributed to the growing packaging industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

North America is the second largest region in the global calcium carbonate market due to the high production and sales of paper and pulp products in Canada.

The European market is growing due to the rising demand for the product from paints & coatings, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical industries.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to experience a significant market growth due to the expanding infrastructural activities in this region

Calcium Carbonate Industry Segmentation:

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented on the basis of the type, application, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global calcium carbonate market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC).

The global calcium carbonate market is segmented by its application into paper, paints & coatings, plastics, adhesives & sealants, water treatment, construction, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

