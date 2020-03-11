The global calcium ammonium nitrate market is segmented by application into fertilizers, explosives and others; by end-user industries into agriculture, chemical manufacturing, water treatment, construction and others and by regions. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global calcium ammonium nitrate market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of active and mature fertilizers in the market. Advance in agriculture industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive calcium ammonium nitrate market besides the wide range of functions of calcium ammonium nitrate in an immense range of products such as fertilizers, explosives, instant cold packs, and more during the forecast period.

As a precursor to soil fertility enhancer in agriculture industry, Asia Pacific is panned to observe substantial calcium ammonium nitrate market growth due to rising calcium ammonium nitrate usage. Asia Pacific is attributed to be followed by North America in terms of consumption due to expanding calcium ammonium nitrate requirements in agro chemical and water treatment industries. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact calcium ammonium nitrate market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing calcium ammonium nitrate application in chemical manufacturing industries.

Steady Application in Agriculture Industry

The numerous uses of calcium ammonium nitrate in soil fertility enhancement and increasing production capacity by use of CAN in the form of fertilizer is anticipated to propel the calcium ammonium nitrate market over the forecast period. Rapid economic development with thriving agricultural sector is expected to boost the calcium ammonium nitrate market in the developing regions. Calcium ammonium nitrate can be used as in fertigation, drilling and broadcasting processes for agricultural and horticultural applications. Calcium ammonium nitrate is a chemical that exists in a neutral state physiologically, which is mainly produced in the form of granules that is apposite for potassium and phosphate fertilizers.

However, development of contact dermatitis in the farmer population using CAN fertilizers as well as growing demand for organic fertilizers on account of increasing environmental awareness is estimated to serve as the key restraints in the growth of the calcium ammonium nitrate market. Moreover, ban of CAN fertilizers due to illegal use of them as homemade explosives is anticipated to hinder the market growth further over the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market in terms of market segmentation by application, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market which includes company profiling of Yara Inc., Eurochem Agro, Helm AG, Pakarab Fertilizers, Bunn Fertilizer, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Barium and Chemicals, Inc., Seidler Chemical Co., Blue Line Corp and Allan Chemical Corp. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

