DelveInsight’s ‘Calciphylaxis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Calciphylaxis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Calciphylaxis from 2016 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2016-2028

Calciphylaxis – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Calciphylaxis, a rare and lethal syndrome of vascular calcification, is characterized by occlusion of microvessels in the subcutaneous adipose tissue and dermis that results in painful, ischemic skin lesions. Patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) are typically affected by this disorder. ESRD includes a population with a high prevalence of extraskeletal calcifications. A clear majority of such calcifications do not represent calciphylaxis, which cannot be placed on a simple continuum of vascular calcification. Another group of population which is mainly affected by the Calciphylaxis involve patients with earlier stages of chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury, or prior receipt of a kidney transplant and in rare cases, it occurs in patients with normal kidney function. Owing to these conditions, calciphylaxis is widely used interchangeably with Calcific Uremic Arteriolopathy (CUA), which is another name for this entity.

The DelveInsight Calciphylaxis market report gives a thorough understanding of the Calciphylaxis by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Calciphylaxis in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Calciphylaxis Epidemiology

The Calciphylaxis epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Incident Population, Gender–Specific Incident Population and Age-Specific Incident Population] scenario of Calciphylaxis in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2016-2028.

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the total incident population in the 7MM was approximately 2,800 in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.67% for the study period [2016-2028]. In terms of Sex-specific epidemiology of the disease, most of the patients who have been diagnosed with calciphylaxis are female.

Among 7MM, the US has the highest incident population of Calciphylaxis, Germany had the highest incident population of calciphylaxis, followed by the United Kingdom among EU-5 countries. Based on the DelveInsight analysis, the age-specific data revealed that the highest number of people affected with Calciphylaxis were found in the age group of 65-84 years, while people who belonged to the age group 1-17 years are the least affected.

Calciphylaxis Drug Chapters

This segment of the Calciphylaxis report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Due to the lack of approved therapeutic regimens for calciphylaxis, management involves a multidisciplinary approach, consisting of primary prevention, wound care and infection prophylaxis, controlling disease progression, and treatment of the systemic disease. The current therapeutic landscape of Calciphylaxis can be broadly divided into two categories: Conventional Treatment and Combination Treatment (multi-target). The mainstays of therapy include the removal of potential trigger agents, wound care, and antibiotics supplemented with intensified hemodialysis, use of chelating agents (sodium thiosulfate, and deferoxamine), and treatment of hyperparathyroidism and hyperphosphatemia with cinacalcet and non-phosphate calcium binders, respectively.

Calciphylaxis Market Outlook

The Calciphylaxis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

The therapeutic market of Calciphylaxis in the seven major markets is expected to reach USD XX million by 2028 at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.13% for the forecast period 2016-2028. The United States had the highest market size of Calciphylaxis in 2016, which accounts for approximately 85% of the total market. On the contrary, Spain accounted for the least market share (1.20%) among the 7MM countries. Among the different class of off label therapies such as Sodium thiosulfate, Bisphosphonates, Cinacalcet, Non-calcium chelators, Vitamin K and others, Sodium thiosulfate is the most prescribed therapies, that led to highest market size among other therapies.

Calciphylaxis Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The expected launch of Sodium thiosulfate for the treatment of Calciphylaxis (Hope Pharmaceuticals), and SNF472 (Sanifit), during the forecast period (2019-2028) is also expected to create a positive impact on the Calciphylaxis market.

