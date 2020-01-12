Calciphylaxis, also known as calcific uremic arteriolopathy (CUA), is a rare painful syndrome of calcification of the small blood vessels located within the fatty tissue and deeper layers of the skin, blood clots, and the death of skin cells due to too little blood flow.

DelveInsight’s ‘Calciphylaxis – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Calciphylaxis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Scope of the report

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Calciphylaxis from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Key topics covered

1. Key Insights

2. Calciphylaxis: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis in 2016

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis in 2027

2.3. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis by therapies in 2016

2.4. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis by therapies in 2027

3. Calciphylaxis: Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Clinical Manifestations

3.3. Pathophysiology of Calciphylaxis

3.3.1. Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) in Pathogenesis of CUA/Calciphylaxis

3.4. Clinical Classification

3.5. Risk Factors of Calciphylaxis

3.5.1. Chronic Kidney Disease-Mineral Bone Disease (CKD-MBD) Axis Abnormalities

3.5.2. Demographic Factors

3.5.3. Co-morbid Conditions

3.6. Diagnosis of Calciphylaxis

3.6.1. Differential Diagnosis

3.6.2. Biopsy

3.6.3. Radiological Tests and Biomarkers

3.6.4. Laboratory Evaluation

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

5. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in 7MM

6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Calciphylaxis

6.1. United States

6.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.1.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United States

6.1.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United States

6.1.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United States

6.2. EU5 countries

6.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3. Germany

6.3.1. Assumptions and rationale

6.3.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Germany

6.3.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Germany

6.3.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Germany

6.4. France

6.4.1. Assumptions and rationale

6.4.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in France

6.4.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in France

6.4.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in France

6.5. Italy

6.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.5.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Italy

6.5.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Italy

6.5.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Italy

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.6.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Spain

6.6.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Spain

6.6.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Spain

6.7. United Kingdom

6.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.7.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United Kingdom

6.7.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United Kingdom

6.7.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United Kingdom

6.8. Japan

6.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.8.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the Japan

6.8.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the Japan

6.8.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Japan

7. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8. Unmet Needs

9. Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. Sodium Thiosulfate: Hope Pharmaceuticals

9.2.1. Product Description

9.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

9.2.3. Clinical Development

9.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.2.5. Product Profile

9.3. SNF472: Sanifit

9.3.1. Product Description

9.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

9.3.3. Clinical Development

9.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.3.5. Product Profile

10. Discontinued Product

10.1. Sodium thiosulfate: Luitpold Pharmaceuticals

10.1.1. Product Description

10.1.2. Clinical Development

10.1.3. Product Profile

11. Calciphylaxis: 7MM Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis in 7MM countries

11.3. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in 7MM

12. United States: Market Outlook

12.1. United States Market Size

12.1.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis

12.1.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in the US

13. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

13.1. Germany Market Size

13.1.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis

13.1.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Germany

13.2. France Market Size

13.2.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis

13.2.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in France

13.3. Italy Market Size

13.3.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis

13.3.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Italy

13.4. Spain Market Size

13.4.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis

13.4.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Spain

13.5. United Kingdom Market Size

13.5.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis

13.5.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in the UK

14. Japan Market Outlook

14.1. Japan Market Size

14.1.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis

14.1.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Japan

15. Market Drivers

16. Market Barriers

17. Appendix

17.1. Report Methodology

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight