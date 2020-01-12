Calciphylaxis, also known as calcific uremic arteriolopathy (CUA), is a rare painful syndrome of calcification of the small blood vessels located within the fatty tissue and deeper layers of the skin, blood clots, and the death of skin cells due to too little blood flow.
DelveInsight’s ‘Calciphylaxis – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Calciphylaxis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.
The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Calciphylaxis from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.
1. Key Insights
2. Calciphylaxis: Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis in 2016
2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis in 2027
2.3. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis by therapies in 2016
2.4. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Calciphylaxis by therapies in 2027
3. Calciphylaxis: Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Clinical Manifestations
3.3. Pathophysiology of Calciphylaxis
3.3.1. Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) in Pathogenesis of CUA/Calciphylaxis
3.4. Clinical Classification
3.5. Risk Factors of Calciphylaxis
3.5.1. Chronic Kidney Disease-Mineral Bone Disease (CKD-MBD) Axis Abnormalities
3.5.2. Demographic Factors
3.5.3. Co-morbid Conditions
3.6. Diagnosis of Calciphylaxis
3.6.1. Differential Diagnosis
3.6.2. Biopsy
3.6.3. Radiological Tests and Biomarkers
3.6.4. Laboratory Evaluation
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
5. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in 7MM
6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Calciphylaxis
6.1. United States
6.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
6.1.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United States
6.1.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United States
6.1.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United States
6.2. EU5 countries
6.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale
6.3. Germany
6.3.1. Assumptions and rationale
6.3.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Germany
6.3.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Germany
6.3.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Germany
6.4. France
6.4.1. Assumptions and rationale
6.4.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in France
6.4.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in France
6.4.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in France
6.5. Italy
6.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
6.5.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Italy
6.5.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Italy
6.5.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Italy
6.6. Spain
6.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale
6.6.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Spain
6.6.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Spain
6.6.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Spain
6.7. United Kingdom
6.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
6.7.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United Kingdom
6.7.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United Kingdom
6.7.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the United Kingdom
6.8. Japan
6.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
6.8.2. Total Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the Japan
6.8.3. Gender – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in the Japan
6.8.4. Age – Specific Incident Population of Calciphylaxis in Japan
7. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8. Unmet Needs
9. Emerging Therapies
9.1. Key Cross Competition
9.2. Sodium Thiosulfate: Hope Pharmaceuticals
9.2.1. Product Description
9.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
9.2.3. Clinical Development
9.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
9.2.5. Product Profile
9.3. SNF472: Sanifit
9.3.1. Product Description
9.3.2. Other Developmental Activities
9.3.3. Clinical Development
9.3.4. Safety and Efficacy
9.3.5. Product Profile
10. Discontinued Product
10.1. Sodium thiosulfate: Luitpold Pharmaceuticals
10.1.1. Product Description
10.1.2. Clinical Development
10.1.3. Product Profile
11. Calciphylaxis: 7MM Market Analysis
11.1. Key Findings
11.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis in 7MM countries
11.3. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in 7MM
12. United States: Market Outlook
12.1. United States Market Size
12.1.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis
12.1.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in the US
13. EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
13.1. Germany Market Size
13.1.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis
13.1.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Germany
13.2. France Market Size
13.2.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis
13.2.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in France
13.3. Italy Market Size
13.3.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis
13.3.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Italy
13.4. Spain Market Size
13.4.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis
13.4.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Spain
13.5. United Kingdom Market Size
13.5.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis
13.5.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in the UK
14. Japan Market Outlook
14.1. Japan Market Size
14.1.1. Total Market size of Calciphylaxis
14.1.2. Market Size of Calciphylaxis by therapies in Japan
15. Market Drivers
16. Market Barriers
17. Appendix
17.1. Report Methodology
18. DelveInsight Capabilities
19. Disclaimer
20. About DelveInsight