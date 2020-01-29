Cafes and Bars Market 2019-2025 Size (value and volume) by Company, Key Regions, Products and End User

“Cafes and Bars Market is a rising market in Food & Beverages sector at last five years (2013-2018). The Cafes and Bars has covered fast development in the present and previous years and is probably going to continue with an ongoing expansion in the upcoming years in various regions like (United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa).”

About Cafes and Bars

A cafÃ© or coffeehouse is a small restaurant serving coffee, beverages, and light meals.The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the demand for innovation and customization in food menus. Customers, at present, are looking for a combination of food with new and bold flavor blends. The demand for innovative and exotic foods comes mainly from the millennials. In addition, they are looking for options to customize their meals based on their daily calorie intake. One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of cafes. The growing concept of socializing at cafes among the urban youth is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to the United Nations, in 2014, over 54% of the world population lived in the urban areas. The growth in the influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large white-collared demographic have brought out an increase in the number of foodservice outlets. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium coffee have further led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Leading cafe chains such as Starbucks, Costa Coffee, and Dunkin Brands are opening their outlets in many developing economies of Asia and South America.

Market Segment as follows:

By Types:

Beverages

Food

By Applications:

Bars and Pubs

CafÃ©s

Specialty Coffee Shops

By Manufactures:

Dunkin Brands,McDonaldâs,Restaurant Brands International,Starbucks,Whitbread,

