CAE Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Demand and Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global CAE market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global CAE market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Computer-aided engineering (CAE) is the use of computer software to simulate performance in order to improve product designs or assist in the resolution of engineering problems for a wide range of industries. This includes simulation, validation and optimization of products, processes, and manufacturing tools.

The growing penetration of IoT, tablets, and smartphones are expected to boost the CAE market growth. Owing to the growth of IOT, wearable devices, used in the fields of medicine, fitness, transportation, education, entertainment, and gaming, are increasing; paving way for growth of the CAE market. Miniaturization of electronic devices and sensors and persuasive connectivity with lowered costs have immensely contributed to the growth of wearable technology devices.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ANSYS

Dassault Systèmes

Hexagon

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Altair

Applied Math Modeling

Ceetron

COMSOL

ESI

Exa

NUMECA

Simerics

Symscape

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Multibody Dynamics

Optimization & Simulation

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

Aerospace and Defense Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global CAE Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of CAE

1.1 CAE Market Overview

1.1.1 CAE Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global CAE Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 CAE Market by Type

1.4 CAE Market by End Users/Application

2 Global CAE Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 CAE Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ANSYS

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Dassault Systèmes

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Hexagon

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 PTC

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Siemens PLM Software

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Altair

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Applied Math Modeling

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Ceetron

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 COMSOL

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 ESI

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 CAE Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Exa

3.12 NUMECA

3.13 Simerics

3.14 Symscape

4 Global CAE Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global CAE Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global CAE Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of CAE in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of CAE

5 United States CAE Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe CAE Development Status and Outlook

7 China CAE Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan CAE Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia CAE Development Status and Outlook

10 India CAE Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global CAE Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global CAE Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global CAE Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 CAE Market Dynamics

12.1 CAE Market Opportunities

12.2 CAE Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 CAE Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 CAE Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..



