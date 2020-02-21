CAD Software Market 2018 Research Methodology of Top Key Players & Segmentation – 2018

CAD Software Market – 2018

This report focuses on the global CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global CAD Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

TurboCAD

SketchUp

CADopia

Progesoft

FormZ

SolidWorks

SkyCiv

SmartDraw

Bentley Systems

Corel

RubySketch

ANSYS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D

3D

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Architecture

Art and Design

Mechanical Design

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CAD Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CAD Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

