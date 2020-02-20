Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market 2019: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2025 Forecasts

New Study On “2018-2025 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A cable modem termination system or CMTS is a piece of equipment, typically located in a cable company’s headend or hubsite, which is used to provide high speed data services, such as cable Internet or Voice over Internet Protocol, to cable subscribers.Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) allows cable operators to lower operating costs by using a single platform for offering traditional video and IP-based broadband services to the consumer.

The CMTS and CCAP market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.87 Billion by 2017 and is likely to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.96% between 2017 and 2023. The major factors driving this market include increasing investment in broadband services, the advent of over the top (OTT) services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, and growing demand for IoT.

In 2017, the global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Arris (US)

Cisco (US)

Casa Systems (US)

Harmonic (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Huawei (China)

Broadcom (US)

Juniper (US)

Chongqing Jinghong (China)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US)

Sumavision Technologies Co (China)

Versa Technology Inc (US)

C9 Networks Inc (US)

Vecima Networks Inc (Canada)

Teleste Corporation (Finaland)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CMTS

CCAP

Market segment by Application, split into

Internet TV

Video on Demand

Music

Communications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 CMTS

1.4.3 CCAP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Internet TV

1.5.3 Video on Demand

1.5.4 Music

1.5.5 Communications

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size

2.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in China

7.3 China Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in India

10.3 India Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Arris (US)

12.1.1 Arris (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.1.4 Arris (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Arris (US) Recent Development

12.2 Cisco (US)

12.2.1 Cisco (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco (US) Recent Development

12.3 Casa Systems (US)

12.3.1 Casa Systems (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.3.4 Casa Systems (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Casa Systems (US) Recent Development

12.4 Harmonic (US)

12.4.1 Harmonic (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.4.4 Harmonic (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Harmonic (US) Recent Development

12.5 Nokia (Finland)

12.5.1 Nokia (Finland) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.5.4 Nokia (Finland) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Nokia (Finland) Recent Development

12.6 Huawei (China)

12.6.1 Huawei (China) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.6.4 Huawei (China) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Huawei (China) Recent Development

12.7 Broadcom (US)

12.7.1 Broadcom (US) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.7.4 Broadcom (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Broadcom (US) Recent Development

12.8 Juniper (US)

12.8.1 Juniper (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.8.4 Juniper (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Juniper (US) Recent Development

12.9 Chongqing Jinghong (China)

12.9.1 Chongqing Jinghong (China) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.9.4 Chongqing Jinghong (China) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Chongqing Jinghong (China) Recent Development

12.10 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US)

12.10.1 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Introduction

12.10.4 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US) Revenue in Cable Modem Termination System (CMTS) and Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Blonder Tongue Laboratories (US) Recent Development

12.11 Sumavision Technologies Co (China)

12.12 Versa Technology Inc (US)

12.13 C9 Networks Inc (US)

12.14 Vecima Networks Inc (Canada)

12.15 Teleste Corporation (Finaland)

