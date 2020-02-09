Cable Lubricant Market Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities | 2025

Cable lubricant also known as Cable lube or wire pulling compound is basically a lubricant or chemical compound used primarily for reducing the pulling tension in the wire while pulling into the duct or conduit. If the conduit is long or has several bends then running a cable or wire through it can impose difficulty. Cable lubricant are designed to make such task easier. Cable lubes are slimy, slick, pudding like compounds which may be colorless, yellowish or bluish in color. The cable lubricants have been in the market for long time. The earlier form of it was clay and talcum powder. From there the electricians moved to use soap based or waxed based products. As these wax based or soap based products are harmful to the cable jackets being used in communication sector it led to an introduction of polymer based lubricants. Since the advancement in the telecommunication has evolved the optical fibers, the cable lubes required for optical fibers are silicon based.

The main types of cable lubricants available in the market are Spray type cable lubricant, Wire pulling gel, & wire puling compound. Cable lubricants play an important role in efficient pull of the cable. As these lubricants reduce the coefficient of friction which leads to reduction in tension of about 35 to 95 %, however it depends upon the conduit route and cable jacket type. Cable lubricant made up of polymer are electrically neutral & odorless. If it’s a spray type of lubricant it is sprayed onto the cable being pulled into the ducts or conduit. Similarly if it’s a gel of compound, it is applied by hand on the surface of cable while running the cable into the conduit. The use of this lubricant is not only limited for pulling the wire or cable inside the conduit but they also protect the cables or wires from corrosion, abrasion, moisture & wear and tear. Polymer based cable lubricants are good for short runs as they dry quickly compared to wax based lubricants.

Based on the applications of cable lubricant the market can be segmented into construction industry, automotive industry, mining & oil industry, Electronics and telecommunication industry. All these mentioned industries uses different sets of cable such as power, control, instrumentation and communication cables, Thus use of cable lubricants in these markets is regular. The application of cable lubricants can also be extended to homes fittings, commercial buildings where the repairs of electric circuits may be frequent.

Due to gradual growth of the electronic and telecommunication sector, Asia Pacific is the potential market for this cable lubricant. Construction & civil engineering activity on the rise in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and African region. However as the cable lubricant also has an application in automobile industry, the mature automobile industry of North American & European region are also potential markets for it

There are many different players in this market of cable lubricant. The players are 3M, Renewable lubricants, American Polywater Corp., Ideal Industries Inc. Lps Laboratories, Super Lube, Socomore, Liquid wrench, Bel-Ray Company, Jax –Inc., Apar Industries CRC industries, Grainger, Carima, Quechem.

