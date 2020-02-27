CAB SERVICES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Cab Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Cab Services Market 2018

A cab or taxi service is a type of vehicle for hire with a driver, used by a single or small group of passengers on either sharing or non-sharing basis. The passenger hires a taxi for a defined route, which is pre-decided by the customer passenger. The taxi cab conveys passengers between locations of their choice. The cab service differs from other modes of public transport, where the pick-up and drop-off service locations are determined by the service provider and not by the passenger.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Cab Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cab Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing use of cashless transaction in e-hailing and integration with digital wallets. The cash-based payment system for cab riders has been replaced by in-app payment system, which uses digital wallets. A surge in the smartphone application user base has significantly changed the payment system of cab aggregators. Money is preloaded in digital wallets by cab riders, and the service charge is automatically deducted at the destination point without using a two-way authentication process. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological developments in taxi market. In April 2016, the world’s first self-driving taxi service was launched by Singapore-based nuTonomy, which is an autonomous vehicle software startup. The company started this service with a small fleet of 6 cars during 2016.

In Americas, US is the major revenue contributor to the market influenced by factors such as business, tourism, and leisure travel. Uber accounts for major market share of the US that provides on-demand for-hire car services through a smartphone app. Additionally, the growing adoption of online cab service companies further supports the growth of the cab booking service market in the region.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3471055-global-cab-services-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

BMW Group

Didi Chuxing

Daimler

Lyft

Uber

BiTaksi

Cabify

Grab

Gett

GoCatch

Ingogo

LeCab

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

E-Hailing

Car Rentals

Radio Cabs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Business

Entertainment

Advertising

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3471055-global-cab-services-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Cab Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cab Services

1.2 Classification of Cab Services by Types

1.2.1 Global Cab Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Cab Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 E-Hailing

1.2.4 Car Rentals

1.2.5 Radio Cabs

1.3 Global Cab Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cab Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Business

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Advertising

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Cab Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cab Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cab Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cab Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cab Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cab Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cab Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cab Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 BMW Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 BMW Group Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Didi Chuxing

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Didi Chuxing Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Daimler

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Daimler Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Lyft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Lyft Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Uber

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cab Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Uber Cab Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com