C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Industry

This report focuses on the global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.

C5ISR means Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.

Developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment/tools in to attain a competitive edge over the opponents. Furthermore, the increase in automation in security and surveillance technology enables the countries to improve their military infrastructure.

North America is the most dominant region for C5ISR market owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and innovative solutions. The region holds the maximum share in global defense spending in terms of value. The expenditure is directed toward the development of radars, electronic warfare (EW), and communication programs along with the growing concern toward cyber security.

In 2017, the global C5ISR market size was 125200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 162800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB Group

Thales Group

General Dynamics

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Finmeccanica Spa

BAE Systems

SELEX ES

Almaz-Antey

Reutech Radar Systems

Aselsan

Ausair Power

Huntington Ingalls Industries

L-3 Communications

United Aircraft Corp.

Honeywell International

SAFRRAN, Textron

Mitsubishi Heavy industries

General Electric

Elbit Systems

Hindustan Aeronautics

ThyssenKrupp

CACI International

Tactical Missiles Corp

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Land

Airborne

Naval

Market segment by Application, split into

Command

Control

Communication

Computers

Combat

Intelligence

Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global C5ISR Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Land

1.4.3 Airborne

1.4.4 Naval

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global C5ISR Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Command

1.5.3 Control

1.5.4 Communication

1.5.5 Computers

1.5.6 Combat

1.5.7 Intelligence

1.5.8 Surveillance and Reconnaissance

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 C5ISR Market Size

2.2 C5ISR Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 C5ISR Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 C5ISR Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 C5ISR Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global C5ISR Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global C5ISR Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global C5ISR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 C5ISR Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players C5ISR Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into C5ISR Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global C5ISR Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global C5ISR Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 C5ISR Key Players in United States

5.3 United States C5ISR Market Size by Type

5.4 United States C5ISR Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 C5ISR Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe C5ISR Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe C5ISR Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 C5ISR Key Players in China

7.3 China C5ISR Market Size by Type

7.4 China C5ISR Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 C5ISR Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan C5ISR Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan C5ISR Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 C5ISR Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia C5ISR Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia C5ISR Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 C5ISR Key Players in India

10.3 India C5ISR Market Size by Type

10.4 India C5ISR Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 C5ISR Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America C5ISR Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America C5ISR Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Raytheon Company

12.3.1 Raytheon Company Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.3.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development

12.4 SAAB Group

12.4.1 SAAB Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.4.4 SAAB Group Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAAB Group Recent Development

12.5 Thales Group

12.5.1 Thales Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.5.4 Thales Group Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Thales Group Recent Development

12.6 General Dynamics

12.6.1 General Dynamics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.6.4 General Dynamics Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 General Dynamics Recent Development

12.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

12.7.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Recent Development

12.8 Finmeccanica Spa

12.8.1 Finmeccanica Spa Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.8.4 Finmeccanica Spa Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Finmeccanica Spa Recent Development

12.9 BAE Systems

12.9.1 BAE Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.9.4 BAE Systems Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

12.10 SELEX ES

12.10.1 SELEX ES Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 C5ISR Introduction

12.10.4 SELEX ES Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 SELEX ES Recent Development

12.11 Almaz-Antey

12.12 Reutech Radar Systems

12.13 Aselsan

12.14 Ausair Power

12.15 Huntington Ingalls Industries

12.16 L-3 Communications

12.17 United Aircraft Corp.

12.18 Honeywell International

12.19 SAFRRAN, Textron

12.20 Mitsubishi Heavy industries

12.21 General Electric

12.22 Elbit Systems

12.23 Hindustan Aeronautics

12.24 ThyssenKrupp

12.25 CACI International

12.26 Tactical Missiles Corp

