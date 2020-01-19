C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market
Description
C5 – C8 n-paraffin fractions are further processed and separated to form several chemical products such as n-pentane, n-hexane, and n-heptane, among several other chemical compounds. The demand for n-pentane for the production of polystyrene foam and pharmaceuticals is growing which in turn is fueling the growth of n-pentane in the market.
Proliferating demand for high octane gasoline across the globe is a key driving factor for the C5 – C8 normal paraffin market. As C5 – C6 normal paraffin is commonly consumed for the production of iso-C5/C6 compound that further combined with the gasoline in order to enhance an octane number of gasoline. Similarly, with growth of automotive industry as well as growing gasoline-powered vehicle parc in developing region that in turn is expected to result in increasing demand for high octane gasoline.
Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin.
This report researches the worldwide C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ C5-C8 Normal Paraffin capacity, production, value, price and market share of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
ExxonMobil Corporation
BP Plc
Royal Dutch Shell plc.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)
Phillips 66 Company
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
Sasol Ltd
Compañía Española de Petróleos (CEPSA)
Petrobras
Rompetrol Rafinare S.A
Thai Oil Public Company Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
The Linde Group
Air Liquide S.A.
Neste Oyj
Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC
Ergon Inc.
Junyuan Petroleum Group
C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Breakdown Data by Type
C5 – C6
C7 – C8
Multicomponent (C5 – C8)
C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Breakdown Data by Application
Gasoline Blending
Chemical Intermediate
C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 C5 – C6
1.4.3 C7 – C8
1.4.4 Multicomponent (C5 – C8)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Gasoline Blending
1.5.3 Chemical Intermediate
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
……….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 ExxonMobil Corporation
8.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin
8.1.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 BP Plc
8.2.1 BP Plc Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin
8.2.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc.
8.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc. Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin
8.3.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)
8.4.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin
8.4.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Phillips 66 Company
8.5.1 Phillips 66 Company Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin
8.5.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
8.6.1 Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin
8.6.4 C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
