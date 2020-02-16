C4ISR Market 2019 Industry expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 45.0% over the next five years in Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “Global C4ISR Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. C4ISR is a military terminology, it is by the C2 (Command, Control) evolved, usually translated as command automation system. It is abbreviated of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance.

Scope of the Report:

C4ISR system to provide military information command and management system, improve command efficiency. Now C4ISR has become the nerve center of modern army.

Kosovo war is the first large-scale military use of C4ISR system by US.

The technical barriers of C4ISR are high, and the C4ISR manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 51.36% of global C4ISR are consumption in North America 2016; some of the key players in this market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop, Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd and others.

The worldwide market for C4ISR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 129500 million US$ in 2024, from 111600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the C4ISR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

List of Major Manufacturers:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boeing

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings

Elbit Systems

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

DRS Technologies

\Market Segment by Type, covers

Command and Control

Communications

Computers

Intelligence

Surveillance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Land Based System

Naval Systems

Air Force System

Space System

List of Regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe C4ISR product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of C4ISR, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of C4ISR in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the C4ISR competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the C4ISR breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, C4ISR market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe C4ISR sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

