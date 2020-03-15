C-Reactive Protein Analyzers Market 2018-2028 Top Key Players- Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Dr. Müller Gerätebau GmbH, Abbott, Paramedical s.r.l., Sugentech, Inc.,biosurfit SA, Orion Diagnostica, Nano-Ditech Corp, SD Biosensor.

C-Reactive Protein (CRP) acts as a marker for the diagnosis of inflammation in the body. CRP is produced in the liver and is detected in the blood when there is any inflammation in the body. The various causes of the high level of CRP in the blood are chronic inflammatory diseases such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, cancers, heart attack etc. CRP test can detect various infections in the body such as pneumonia, skin infections etc. Apart from infections, this test can also be used to detect inflammatory bowel disease, rheumatoid arthritis etc. Tuberculosis, Burns or trauma can also lead to the presence of high level of C-reactive protein into the blood. CRP tests are also performed to monitor the effectiveness of a particular treatment for any inflammatory disease.

There are some companies, which are focusing to innovate new products in the market. For example- In 2018, Abbott introduced “Afinion” analyzer for the diagnosis of diabetes. The Afinion analyzer measures hemoglobin and albumin to creatinine ratio.

There are certain risks, associated with the tests, such as excessive bleeding, dizziness, and infection at the puncture site, which can decrease the adoption of C-reactive protein tests.

There is a lack of public awareness, regarding this test, especially in the emerging regions such as India, which can hinder the growth of C-reactive protein analyzers market.

According to an article of 2016 in Journal of Medicine, Radiology, Pathology & Surgery, more than 50% of the population suffering from diabetes are unaware of this CRP test, for the early diagnosis of diabetes.

C-Reactive Protein Analyzers: Market Dynamics

An increasing prevalence of inflammatory disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and other blood-related diseases etc. is expected to drive the C-reactive protein analyzers market. Increasing healthcare awareness is another important factor, which can increase the demand for C-reactive Protein Analyzers Market. Other factors such as the increase in the research and developmental activities, an increasing number of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, increasing adoption of a point of care devices, technological advancement are expected to increase the growth of the C-reactive protein Analyzers Market.

Lack of diagnostic awareness is expected to restrain the growth of the C-reactive Protein Analyzers Market. C-reactive protein tests are very expensive, hence, can hinder the growth of the overall C-Reactive protein Analyzers Market. There can be some alternative tests which can replace C-reactive protein tests, reducing the demand of C-reactive protein analyzers.

C-Reactive Protein Analyzers Market: Segmentation

The C-Reactive Protein Analyzers market is segmented by indication and end user:

Segmentation by Indication

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Lupus

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

Segmentation by End users Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Academic and Research Institutes



C-Reactive Protein Analyzers Market: Overview

C-Reactive Protein Analyzers are used for diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, lupus, cardiovascular diseases and other diseases such as cancer, endometriosis etc. Rheumatoid arthritis and cardiovascular diseases is expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the c-reactive protein analyzers market. Based on the end user. Diagnostic laboratories is expected to hold the maximum revenue share in the overall c-reactive protein analyzers market.

C-Reactive Protein Analyzers Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global C-Reactive Protein Analyzers market has been divided into few regions. These regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest shares in the global C-Reactive Protein Analyzers market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and high technological advancement. However, Europe is expected to be the second largest to hold the revenue share in C-Reactive Protein Analyzers market because of the high incidence of inflammatory disorders and the presence of a large population.

C-Reactive Protein Analyzers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present in global C-Reactive Protein Analyzers market are Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Dr. Müller Gerätebau GmbH, Abbott, Paramedical s.r.l., Sugentech, Inc.,biosurfit SA, Orion Diagnostica, Nano-Ditech Corp, SD Biosensor.