C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Abxign, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, ArQule, Astex Therapeutics and Forecast to 2025

c-Met is a proto-oncogene responsible for encoding the high-affinity receptor for hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). Hepatocyte growth factor is also known as scatter factor which participates in HGF/c-MET signaling pathway. This pathway plays vital role in mitogenesis and morphogenesis during embryonic development and wound healing. The controlled natural activity of c-Met and HGF is important in mammalian development, tissue maintenance, and repair. Binding of HGF to c-MET receptor induces several biological responses collectively known as invasive growth program. These responses are elicited due to activation of several pathways such as RAS pathway, PI3K pathway, STAT pathway, beta-catenin pathway and Notch pathway. However, dysregulation of the HGF/c-MET signaling pathway has been associated with the progression of cancers through activation of oncogenic pathways, angiogenesis and metastasis.
The major cancers such as breast, colon and non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) are being examined for efficacy with c-MET / HGF inhibitors. Several small molecule c-Met kinase inhibitors have demonstrated clinical efficacy in cancer treatment and many clinical trials are underway. However, as the small molecule inhibitors lack specificity or selectivity they can cause toxicity. Therefore, researchers are increasing focus to develop antibody therapeutics against c-Met or HGF.
The global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global market size of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors market status, competitionlandscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Abxign
Abbott Laboratories
Amgen
ArQule
Astex Therapeutics
AVEO Pharmaceuticals
Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)
Chroma Therapeutics
Daiichi Sankyo
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Exelixis
Genmab
Galaxy Biotech
GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)
Hutchison MediPharma
Johnson & Johnson
Kringle Pharmaceuticals
Merck
Methylgene
Novartis
Pfizer
ProMetic BioTherapeutics
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Market size by Product
C-Met Biologic Inhibitors
Small Molecule C-Met Inhibitors
HGF Antagonist Antibodies
C-Met Antagonist Antibodies(MetMAb)
HGF Kringle Variant Antagonists
Market size by End User
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Online Sales
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
