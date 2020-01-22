Business Strategy : Global Cancer Supportive Care Therapeutics Market 2019 to 2022

The cancer supportive care product market consists of drugs intended to prevent or treat the symptoms of cancer, and reduce the side effects of cancer treatments. Instead of extending a patient’s life expectancy, the emphasis is on improving overall quality of life. The key indications covered in this report are cancer pain, oral mucositis, chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN), chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA), chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) and bone metastasis.

These indications are not only distressing for patients, but can also lead to treatment cessation, which in turn increases patient mortality. As the number of people being diagnosed with cancer grows and access to effective treatment that allows patients to survive longer increases, demand for safe and effective cancer supportive care drugs will rise.

The majority of indications targeted by cancer supportive care products are the direct result of a patient receiving chemotherapy in an attempt to cure their cancer or relieve symptoms. It is often the case that the most effective chemotherapy regimens result in the most severe symptoms. This increases the need for cancer supportive care products, which can improve patient outcomes by providing greater tolerance to the most effective regimens. Bone metastasis and most forms of cancer pain are not caused by chemotherapy or cancer treatment, and are instead often a symptom of the cancer itself, occurring in a high proportion of cancer patients.

The level of unmet need within the cancer supportive care therapy area varies between indications. CIN and CINV both already have treatment regimens that can significantly decrease the incidence rate. However, the level of unmet need for CIA, cancer pain, oral mucositis and bone metastasis is high, with treatment focusing heavily on alleviating the symptoms instead of treating the underlying cause.

There are 245 products in active development in the cancer supportive care pipeline, but this includes products in development for smaller and less commercially significant indications. There are 169 products in active development for the key indication examined in this report, giving an average of 28 products per indication, the majority of which are at an early stage of development.

The cancer supportive care market already contains some commercially successful products.

Which classes of drug dominate the market?

Which indication is the most commercially successful?

How will commercially successful drugs perform over the forecast period?

The cancer supportive care pipeline is relatively small, but there is significant diversity in terms of molecule types and targets.

Which molecular targets appear most frequently in the pipeline?

What are the commercial prospects for the most promising late-stage pipeline products?

The cancer supportive care market is forecast to grow from $11.7 billion in 2015 to $12.4 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate of 0.9%.

Which products are forecast to drive growth?

Will generic and biosimilar competition have a significant impact on the market over the forecast period?

The company landscape is becoming increasingly competitive.

What are the leading companies in terms of market share?

Which companies are forecast to experience the greatest growth in market share?

What are the drivers of growth for key companies in the market?

How dependent are the key companies on this disease cluster for revenue?

Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape through a comprehensive study of disease pathogenesis, symptoms, diagnosis and prognosis for the key indications covered in the report

Understand the current treatment landscape, with profiles of key marketed products and a focus on historical and forecast sales patterns, and an overview of each drug’s mechanism of action.

Identify the key pipeline products, with a particular focus on those due to be brought to market in the near future, as well as sales forecasts for these products.

Predict growth in market size, with in-depth market forecasting from 2015 to 2022. The forecast will provide an understanding of how epidemiology trends, new drug entries and new drug patents expirations will influence market value.

Identify the leading companies in the market, in terms of market share and growth. Company analysis illustrates how dependent the key companies in the market are on revenue derived from cancer supportive care products. In addition, analysis determines the primary factors that will drive market growth for the key companies in the market.

Identify commercial opportunities in the cancer supportive care deals landscape by analyzing trends in licensing and co-development deals.

