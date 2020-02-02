Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

This report focuses on the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 HR

1.4.3 Procurement

1.4.4 F&A

1.4.5 Customer Care

1.4.6 Logistics

1.4.7 Sales & Marketing

1.4.8 Training

1.4.9 Product Engineering

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Telecom

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size

2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Accenture

12.1.1 Accenture Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction

12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.2 Cognizant

12.2.1 Cognizant Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction

12.2.4 Cognizant Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cognizant Recent Development

12.3 Genpact

12.3.1 Genpact Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction

12.3.4 Genpact Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Genpact Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 TCS

12.5.1 TCS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction

12.5.4 TCS Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 TCS Recent Development

12.6 HP

12.6.1 HP Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction

12.6.4 HP Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 HP Recent Development

12.7 Tech Mahindra

12.7.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction

12.7.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development

Continued…….

