Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Cognizant
Genpact
IBM
TCS
HP
Tech Mahindra
Capgemini
Wipro
EXL
NTT DATA(Dell)
WNS Global
Minacs
Infosys
Mu Sigma
Aegis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HR
Procurement
F&A
Customer Care
Logistics
Sales & Marketing
Training
Product Engineering
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 HR
1.4.3 Procurement
1.4.4 F&A
1.4.5 Customer Care
1.4.6 Logistics
1.4.7 Sales & Marketing
1.4.8 Training
1.4.9 Product Engineering
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Manufacturing
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Telecom
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size
2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Cognizant
12.2.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.2.4 Cognizant Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.3 Genpact
12.3.1 Genpact Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.3.4 Genpact Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Genpact Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 TCS
12.5.1 TCS Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.5.4 TCS Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 TCS Recent Development
12.6 HP
12.6.1 HP Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.6.4 HP Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 HP Recent Development
12.7 Tech Mahindra
12.7.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Introduction
12.7.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
Continued…….
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com