Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market, analyzes and researches the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Accenture

Cognizant

Genpact

IBM

TCS

HP

Tech Mahindra

Capgemini

Wipro

EXL

NTT DATA(Dell)

WNS Global

Minacs

Infosys

Mu Sigma

Aegis

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186157-global-busi…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Market segment by Application, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) can be split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3186157-global-business-pr…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview

1.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Type

1.3.1 HR

1.3.2 Procurement

1.3.3 F&A

1.3.4 Customer Care

1.3.5 Logistics

1.3.6 Sales & Marketing

1.3.7 Training

1.3.8 Product Engineering

1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Manufacturing

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Retail

1.4.5 Telecom

1.4.6 Others

2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

https://www.openpr.com/news/1302670/Business-Process-Outsourcing-BPO-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-Accenture-Cognizant-Genpact-IBM-TCS-HP-and-Forecast-to-2025.html

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Accenture

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Cognizant

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Genpact

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 IBM

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 TCS

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)