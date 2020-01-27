Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market, analyzes and researches the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Accenture
Cognizant
Genpact
IBM
TCS
HP
Tech Mahindra
Capgemini
Wipro
EXL
NTT DATA(Dell)
WNS Global
Minacs
Infosys
Mu Sigma
Aegis
Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3186157-global-busi…
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
HR
Procurement
F&A
Customer Care
Logistics
Sales & Marketing
Training
Product Engineering
Market segment by Application, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) can be split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3186157-global-business-pr…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
1.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by Type
1.3.1 HR
1.3.2 Procurement
1.3.3 F&A
1.3.4 Customer Care
1.3.5 Logistics
1.3.6 Sales & Marketing
1.3.7 Training
1.3.8 Product Engineering
1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Manufacturing
1.4.3 Healthcare
1.4.4 Retail
1.4.5 Telecom
1.4.6 Others
2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
https://www.openpr.com/news/1302670/Business-Process-Outsourcing-BPO-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-Accenture-Cognizant-Genpact-IBM-TCS-HP-and-Forecast-to-2025.html
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Accenture
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Cognizant
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Genpact
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 IBM
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 TCS
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)