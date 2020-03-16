Business Process Management Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Business Process Management Market Highlights:

Business process management is the process adopted by organization for improving the entire business operations. It empowers organization by managing workflow more efficiently, effectively and make more adaptable to environmental change. It helps organization in achieving specific goals such as increasing productivity of the business, efficient business workflow and return on investment.

The key drivers of business process management market includes cloud solution technology that helps users to gain advantages from BPM solution at low cost. According to the study, by vertical segment BFSI sector is expected to account for highest market share owing to valuable service offered by BPM solution that helps in customer acquisition and retention in banking sector.

The Business Process Management Market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, business department, deployment, organization size and vertical. By solution segment, it includes process improvement, automation, content and document management, integration, monitoring and optimization. Business process automation empower organization by managing the entire business activities efficiently, reducing human error and making it adaptable to environmental change. It helps human resource department by replacing traditional paper driven documents to automated on-boarding activities.

The business process management market is expected to grow at approximately USD 16 Billion by 2023, at 14% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Appian Corporation (U.S.)

Software AG (Germany)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.)

Redhat, Inc. (U.S.)

Open Text Corporation (Canada)

Tibco Solution Inc. (U.S.)

Verisae, Inc. (U.S.)

Dell Emc (U.S.)

Business Process Management Market Segmentation:

The business process management market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, solution service, business department, organization size and vertical. Service segment, is bifurcated into consulting, system integration and training & education. System integration service empowers organization by allowing them to take challenges of creating seamless connectivity.

It helps to strengthen business by providing visibility and flexibility and making businesses more efficient and innovative.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of business process management market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The increasing demand for efficient software for business operation and presence of major BPM vendors is driving the market growth in North America region.

Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the business process management market in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be one of the prominent player in the market owing to huge investment by enterprises in increasing the business efficiency and productivity.

Intended Audience:

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

