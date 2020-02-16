Business Performance Management Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – Deltek, Appfluence, Silvon Software, IBM, FloQast – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Business Performance Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Performance Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Business Performance Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Deltek
Appfluence
Silvon Software
IBM
FloQast
Phocas Software
Scientrix
Performance Solutions Technology
SAP
KPI Fire
Scopi
NetEkspert
DealCloud
Kitonik s.r.o.
Aviso
Abbott Informatics
Benchmark Consulting
Capri Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
