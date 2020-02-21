Business Performance Management Software 2018 Global Market Key Players – Deltek, Appfluence, Silvon Software, IBM, FloQast – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Business Performance Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Performance Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Business Performance Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Deltek

Appfluence

Silvon Software

IBM

FloQast

Phocas Software

Scientrix

Performance Solutions Technology

SAP

KPI Fire

Scopi

NetEkspert

DealCloud

Kitonik s.r.o.

Aviso

Abbott Informatics

Benchmark Consulting

Capri Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Performance Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size

2.2 Business Performance Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Performance Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Business Performance Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Deltek

12.1.1 Deltek Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Deltek Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Deltek Recent Development

12.2 Appfluence

12.2.1 Appfluence Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Appfluence Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Appfluence Recent Development

12.3 Silvon Software

12.3.1 Silvon Software Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 Silvon Software Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Silvon Software Recent Development

12.4 IBM

12.4.1 IBM Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Recent Development

12.5 FloQast

12.5.1 FloQast Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Business Performance Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 FloQast Revenue in Business Performance Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 FloQast Recent Development

Continued…….

