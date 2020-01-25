Business Overview: Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market Trends, Current and Future Players, 2018

Qyresearchreports include new market research report Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 to its huge collection of research reports.

Flexible pipes are dynamic risers that are connected to subsea production equipment in topside facilities, which permit the flow of oil, gas, and water through them.

High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes will continue to dominate the flexible pipes market for oil and gas industry during the forecast period. HDPE pipes have the highest consumption in most oil and gas activities because they are strong, tough, flexible, and easy to install as compared to other types. They are corrosion-free and can be easily welded by butt fusion or electrofusion couplers to confirm a total leak proof network. The consumption of HDPE pipes will increase in the coming years due to the rising number of offshore contracts being given to drilling companies in search of more oil.

The offshore segment dominates the market. Flexibles pipes are widely used in offshore applications, such as chemical injection pipes and risers. These pipes help to explore and develop petroleum reserves that are located under a water body, such as river, sea, lake, or ocean. Offshore drilling and production activities are increasing owing to the increasing importance of deep and ultra-deep water activities in regions like Africa and Central and South America. The applications of flexible pipes in products, such as coiled tubing, umbilical pipes, and risers for offshore production activities are projected to drive the market in the oil and gas industry during the predicted period.

Global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas.

This report researches the worldwide Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas capacity, production, value, price and market share of Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

GE Oil & Gas

SoluForce

Technip

NOV

Airborne Oil & Gas

DeepFlex

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies

FlexPipe Systems

Prysmian Group

ContiTech AG

Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Type

HDPE

PA

PVDF

Other

Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Breakdown Data by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Flexible Pipes for Oil and Gas manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

