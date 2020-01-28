Business Overview: Global Biochemical Pesticides Market Trends, Current and Future Players, 2025

The global Biochemical Pesticides market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Biochemical Pesticides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biochemical Pesticides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Valent BioSciences
Certis USA
BASF
Bayer
Isagro
Marrone Bio Innovations
Neudorff
Bioworks
Koppert
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Liquid
Powder
Segment by Application
Insect Control
Weed Control
Plant Disease Control
Others