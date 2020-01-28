Business Overview: Global Biochemical Pesticides Market Trends, Current and Future Players, 2025

The global Biochemical Pesticides market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biochemical Pesticides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biochemical Pesticides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Get free sample for more Professional & Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2082531&type=S

The following manufacturers are covered:

Valent BioSciences

Certis USA

BASF

Bayer

Isagro

Marrone Bio Innovations

Neudorff

Bioworks

Koppert

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Liquid

Powder

Segment by Application

Insect Control

Weed Control

Plant Disease Control

Others